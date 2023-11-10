Diwali 2023: Easy and beautiful rangoli designs to celebrate the auspicious festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easy and beautiful rangoli designs to celebrate Diwali.

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and brings joy, happiness, and prosperity to every household. This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. One of the most beautiful and integral parts of Diwali celebrations is Rangoli. It is a traditional art form that involves creating colourful and intricate designs on the floor using coloured rice, sand, flower petals, or other materials. Rangolis are believed to bring good luck and ward off evil spirits from entering the house. Here we have shared five easy and beautiful rangoli designs that you can create to celebrate Diwali.

Flower Rangoli

The first design on our list is a simple yet elegant flower rangoli. For this design, you will need colourful flower petals or coloured rice and a circular rangoli stencil. This rangoli design is not only easy to create but also adds a touch of nature to your Diwali decorations.

Diya Rangoli

Diya, or oil lamps, are an essential part of Diwali celebrations. This rangoli design incorporates diyas in a creative way to create a beautiful and vibrant design. This rangoli design is perfect for decorating your entrance or pooja room during Diwali.

Peacock Rangoli

Peacocks are considered auspicious in Indian culture and are often associated with Goddess Lakshmi, who is worshipped during Diwali. This rangoli design showcases the beauty of peacocks and is sure to make your Diwali celebrations more vibrant. You can also add small diyas or glitter to enhance the design.

Alpana Rangoli

Alpana is a traditional folk art from West Bengal, India, and is often seen during Diwali celebrations. This rangoli design is created using rice paste and is perfect for those who want to try something different this year. Start by mixing rice flour with water to create a paste. Then, using your fingers or a small funnel, create intricate designs on the floor. You can use different colours to make it more vibrant.

Diwali Greetings Rangoli

This rangoli design not only looks beautiful but also spreads the message of love and happiness during Diwali. You can also add diyas, sparkles, or glitter around the greeting to make it more festive.

So, gather your family and friends, and try these designs to add a touch of tradition and creativity to your Diwali decorations. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!

