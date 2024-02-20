Vegetarian Lentil to Fish Curry: 5 must-try kofta recipes for wholesome dinner

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 must-try kofta recipes for wholesome dinner

When it comes to hearty and satisfying dinners, koftas are a favourite choice for many. These flavourful meatballs, originating from the Middle East and South Asia, are versatile and can be prepared in numerous ways to suit various tastes and preferences. Whether you prefer meat-based or vegetarian koftas, there's something here for everyone to enjoy. Experiment with different flavours and ingredients to create your unique kofta masterpiece! Here are five must-try kofta recipes that are sure to delight your taste buds and make for a wholesome dinner experience.

Classic Beef Kofta

Ingredients Required:

500g minced beef

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped parsley for garnish

Method:

In a bowl, mix the minced beef, onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, and pepper until well combined.

Shape the mixture into small meatballs or elongated shapes.

Heat some oil in a pan over medium heat and cook the koftas until browned and cooked through about 10-12 minutes.

Garnish with chopped parsley before serving.

Vegetarian Lentil Kofta

Ingredients Required:

1 cup cooked lentils

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

Bread crumbs for binding

Method:

In a food processor, combine the cooked lentils, onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Pulse until the mixture comes together but still has some texture.

Shape the mixture into kofta balls and roll them in breadcrumbs for coating.

Heat oil in a pan and fry the koftas until golden brown and crispy on the outside.

Serve hot with your favourite dipping sauce or alongside rice and vegetables.

Chicken Kofta Curry

Ingredients Required:

500g ground chicken

1 onion, grated

2 tablespoons yogurt

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Method:

In a bowl, mix the ground chicken, grated onion, yogurt, tomato paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, garam masala, salt, and pepper.

Shape the mixture into small balls and set aside.

In a pan, heat some oil and gently fry the koftas until golden brown.

Remove the koftas from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, prepare a curry sauce using your preferred recipe or store-bought sauce.

Once the sauce is ready, add the koftas back to the pan and simmer for a few minutes until heated through.

Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving with rice or naan bread.

Lamb Kofta with Tzatziki Sauce

Ingredients Required:

500g ground lamb

1 onion, grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

Tzatziki sauce for serving

Method:

In a bowl, mix the ground lamb, grated onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, salt, and pepper until well combined.

Shape the mixture into small elongated kofta shapes.

Heat some oil in a pan over medium heat and cook the koftas until browned and cooked through about 10-12 minutes.

Serve hot with tzatziki sauce on the side for dipping.

Fish Kofta Curry

Ingredients Required:

500g white fish fillets, such as cod or tilapia

1 onion, grated

2 tablespoons gram flour (besan)

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Method:

In a food processor, combine the fish fillets, grated onion, gram flour, ginger paste, garlic paste, cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Pulse until the mixture comes together and forms a paste.

Shape the mixture into small balls and set aside.

In a pan, heat some oil and gently fry the koftas until golden brown.

Remove the koftas from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, prepare a curry sauce using your preferred recipe or store-bought sauce.

Once the sauce is ready, add the koftas back to the pan and simmer for a few minutes until heated through.

Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving with rice or naan bread.

