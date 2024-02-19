Try your hand on this crunchy poha nuggets recipe, step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try your hand on this crunchy poha nuggets recipe

Looking to add some crunch to your snack time? Look no further! Poha nuggets are here to save the day. These crispy delights are not only easy to make but also incredibly delicious. Whether you're hosting a party or just craving a tasty treat, these poha nuggets are sure to hit the spot. So, what are you waiting for? Roll up your sleeves, gather your ingredients, and get ready to indulge in this delightful snack! Here is the simple step-by-step guide by following which you can easily whip up a batch of delicious crunchy poha nuggets right on your own.

Ingredients Required -

1 cup flattened rice (poha)

2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1/4 cup finely chopped coriander leaves

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust according to taste)

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to taste)

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying

Instructions -

1. Prepare the Poha:

Begin by rinsing the flattened rice (poha) under running water for a few seconds.

Drain the water completely and let the poha sit for about 10 minutes to soften.

After 10 minutes, fluff the poha gently with a fork to separate the grains. Set aside.

2. Mix the Ingredients:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the softened poha, mashed potatoes, chopped onions, coriander leaves, green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt.

Mix all the ingredients until well combined. The mixture should be moist enough to hold together.

3. Shape the Nuggets:

Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into small cylindrical or oval-shaped nuggets. Repeat this process with the remaining mixture.

4. Fry the Nuggets:

Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadhai over medium heat.

Once the oil is hot, carefully slide in the shaped poha nuggets, a few at a time, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan.

Fry the nuggets until they turn golden brown and crispy on all sides, turning occasionally for even cooking.

Once done, remove the nuggets using a slotted spoon and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.

5. Serve and Enjoy:

Your crunchy poha nuggets are now ready to be served!

Serve hot with your favorite dip or chutney and enjoy the crispy goodness with your friends and family.

Tips to Remember

Make sure to adjust the spice levels according to your taste preferences.

You can also add finely chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, or bell peppers for added nutrition and flavor.

If you prefer a healthier alternative, you can bake the nuggets in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) for about 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

ALSO READ: Nutrient-Rich to Digestive Health: 5 reasons why you should consume lentil broth