Spice up your Holi 2022 party with THESE cocktail recipes

Holi 2022 is around the corner and which is why the preparations have already begun. After a span of almost 2 years, people will celebrate the festival of colours with great pomp and show, thanks to the lifting up of the COVID lockdowns. Party ideas have already started popping in the minds along with some innovative and easy cocktails. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 18 in the country and people will relish not just delicious dishes but will also indulge in some fun time with their family and friends. Therefore it becomes crucial for you to keep some easy cocktail recipes handy so that you can raise the bar of the party this time. Just in case, you haven't done the same, we are here for your rescue.

Here's a list of some amazing cocktail recipes that you can easily make at the comfort of your home for your guests this time.

1. Glenfiddich Irish Coffee:

Ingredients:

Fresh Cream

Drambuie Liqueur

Glenfiddich 12 YO

Espresso Shot

Sugar/Honey

Chocolate Stick/crunchy (Garnish)

Chocolate Sauce n Biscuits (Rim)

Method:

Prepare Drambuie Cream - Whip 30 ml Drambuie and fresh cream together and keep it aside

Take a glass and cover the rim with chocolate sauce and crushed biscuits

Add 60 ml GF 12 YO, sugar and Espresso shot to the glass and stir well*

Add the Drambuie cream over for the float

Garnish the cocktail with a chocolate stick and enjoy

2. Spicy Sex on the Beach:

Ingredients:

. 50ml vodka/gin

. 110ml Jimmy's Sex on the Beach mix

. 5ml Fresh Ginger juice

. 1 drop Tobasco Sauce

. 3 drops Aromatic Bitters

How to mix:

. In a tall glass filled with ice.

. Pour the above ingredients and shake well.

. Garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.

3. Absolut Cosmopolitan:

Ingredients:

. 40 ml Absolut Citron

. 20 ml Triple Sec

. 20 ml Lime Juice

. 20 ml Cranberry Juice

. 1 Twist Orange Zest

. Ice Cubes

How to mix:

Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

Add all ingredients.

Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.

Garnish with an orange zest twist.

4. Iced Latte:

. 40 ml Belvedere Vodka

. 15 ml Your Choice of Milk

. 20 ml Cold Brew / Espresso

. 15 ml Natural Maple Syrup

. A Few Cubes of Ice

. A Pinch of Sea Salt (optional)

. Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake well and serve in a highball over ice. Garnish with a coffee bean.

5. Old town fizz:

. 40 ml - Belvedere Vodka

. 15 ml - Sparkling Wine

. 20 ml - Lime

. 15 ml - Honey Water (2:1)

. 6-8 - Mint Leaves

. A dash of Angostura

. Lime Wheel

. Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake and fine strain so there are no mint leaves in a coupe. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lime wheel.

-WITH IANS INPUTS