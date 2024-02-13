Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
  5. Sip and Celebrate: Delicious cocktail recipes for a romantic Valentine's Day

With cocktails for Valentine's Day, you can add a special and personal touch to your celebration of love. So raise a glass with your significant other and cheers to a romantic and unforgettable evening.

Written By : India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By : Kristina Das
New Delhi
Published on: February 13, 2024 18:45 IST
Delicious cocktail recipes for Valentine's Day 2024.
Valentine's Day is a special occasion to celebrate love and what better way to do so than with a delicious cocktail? Whether you are planning a romantic evening with your partner or having a gathering with friends, cocktails can add the perfect touch to the festivities. From classic options to more unique choices like a chocolate-covered strawberry martini or a rose-infused gin fizz, there are endless possibilities to suit every taste. You can also get creative and personalise your cocktails with the recipes shared by Naresh Karki, Restaurant Manager, Taj Corbett Resort & Spa. The key is to choose drinks that not only taste good but also have a touch of romance and playfulness. 

Smooth Operator

India Tv - Delicious cocktail

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Gin
  • 20 gms Fresh Grapes
  • 10 gms Ginger
  • 90 ml Sour Mix 

Method

  1. Pour gin into a mixing glass
  2. Add grapes, ginger & sour mix
  3. Pour it in a glass and serve!

Mirchitini 

India Tv - Delicious cocktail

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Vodka
  • 90 gms Fresh pineapple
  • 1 Green chili
  • 2ml Vanilla essence
  • 90 ml Homemade sweet and sour

Instructions:

  1. Pour Vodka in a mixing glass
  2. Add fresh pineapple, chilli, vanilla essence and sweet & sour
  3. Pour it in a glass and enjoy it with your loved one!

And for those who prefer a non-alcoholic option, there are plenty of mocktail recipes that are just as delicious and festive. So, this Valentine's Day, raise a glass with your loved ones and toast to the joys of love with some tasty cocktails. Cheers!

ALSO READ: International Scotch Day 2024: Five whiskey cocktails to sip and savour

