Sip and Celebrate: Delicious cocktail recipes for a romantic Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a special occasion to celebrate love and what better way to do so than with a delicious cocktail? Whether you are planning a romantic evening with your partner or having a gathering with friends, cocktails can add the perfect touch to the festivities. From classic options to more unique choices like a chocolate-covered strawberry martini or a rose-infused gin fizz, there are endless possibilities to suit every taste. You can also get creative and personalise your cocktails with the recipes shared by Naresh Karki, Restaurant Manager, Taj Corbett Resort & Spa. The key is to choose drinks that not only taste good but also have a touch of romance and playfulness.

Smooth Operator

Ingredients

60 ml Gin

20 gms Fresh Grapes

10 gms Ginger

90 ml Sour Mix

Method

Pour gin into a mixing glass Add grapes, ginger & sour mix Pour it in a glass and serve!

Mirchitini

Ingredients

60 ml Vodka

90 gms Fresh pineapple

1 Green chili

2ml Vanilla essence

90 ml Homemade sweet and sour

Instructions:

Pour Vodka in a mixing glass Add fresh pineapple, chilli, vanilla essence and sweet & sour Pour it in a glass and enjoy it with your loved one!

And for those who prefer a non-alcoholic option, there are plenty of mocktail recipes that are just as delicious and festive. So, this Valentine's Day, raise a glass with your loved ones and toast to the joys of love with some tasty cocktails. Cheers!

