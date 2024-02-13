Respiratory Relief to Digestive Health: Know 5 benefits of drinking Mulethi tea

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 benefits of drinking Mulethi tea

Mulethi, also known as liquorice root, is a versatile herb used for centuries in traditional medicine. Its sweet, earthy flavour and potential health benefits have made it a popular choice for tea blends. But beyond its pleasant taste, mulethi tea boasts a range of advantages for your well-being. Let's delve into five reasons to consider adding this herbal infusion to your daily routine.

Relieves respiratory problems:

Mulethi has expectorant properties, meaning it helps to loosen mucus and phlegm from the respiratory tract. Drinking mulethi tea can provide relief from common respiratory problems such as coughs, colds, and bronchitis. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the airways, making it easier to breathe.

Supports immune function:

The compounds found in mulethi possess powerful antioxidant properties that help boost the immune system. Regular consumption of mulethi tea can strengthen the body's defences against infections and diseases by neutralizing harmful free radicals. Additionally, mulethi contains flavonoids and other immune-boosting compounds that can enhance overall immune function.

Alleviate stress and anxiety:

Mulethi contains compounds that have adaptogenic properties, meaning they help the body adapt to stress and promote a sense of calm and relaxation. Drinking mulethi tea can help reduce stress and anxiety levels, making it an excellent choice for those looking to unwind after a long day or manage stress-related symptoms.

Supports digestive health:

Mulethi contains compounds that have been shown to promote digestive health. It helps to soothe the stomach lining, reduce inflammation, and alleviate symptoms of indigestion, such as bloating and gas. Drinking mulethi tea after meals can aid in digestion and prevent discomfort associated with digestive issues.

Promotes skin health:

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of mulethi can benefit the skin in various ways. Mulethi tea can help reduce inflammation associated with skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It also helps to neutralize free radicals that can damage the skin and accelerate ageing, leading to a clearer, healthier complexion.

ALSO READ: Beetroot Halwa: 5 benefits and recipe of the sweet delight