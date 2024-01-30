Beetroot Halwa: 5 benefits and recipe of the sweet delight

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 benefits and recipe of beetroot halwa.

Who doesn't love a good old halwa? It's a quintessential Indian dessert that has won the hearts of people all around the world. Whether it's the traditional suji (semolina) halwa or the rich and indulgent gajar (carrot) halwa, there's no denying that halwa is a crowd favourite. But have you tried the unconventional and delightful beetroot halwa? If not, then you're missing out on something special.

Beetroot halwa is a unique and delicious variation of the classic halwa, made with grated beetroot, milk, sugar, and ghee. It may sound like an unusual combination, but trust me; it's a match made in heaven. Not only is this dessert a treat for your taste buds, but it also offers several health benefits. So, let's take a deep dive into the world of beetroot halwa and explore its 5 amazing benefits and a simple recipe for you to try at home.

Beetroot is an excellent source of fibre, folate, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, B6, and C. All these nutrients work together to boost our immune system, improve digestion, support bone health, and maintain healthy blood pressure levels. The vibrant red colour of beetroots comes from a compound called betalains, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties help in preventing oxidative stress in the body and reducing inflammation, which can lead to heart disease. The nitrates present in beetroots help in improving oxygen flow to the muscles, thus enhancing performance and reducing fatigue. So, if you're feeling drained, a serving of beetroot halwa can give you a much-needed energy boost. Beetroot contains a unique pigment called betacyanin, which gives it its rich red colour. This pigment is known for its detoxifying properties, as it helps in flushing out toxins from the body. The vitamins and minerals present in beetroots are not only beneficial for our internal health but also for our skin and hair. The antioxidants in beetroots help in fighting free radicals that can damage our skin cells and lead to premature ageing.

Recipe: Beetroot Halwa

Ingredients:

2 cups grated beetroot

2 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

A pinch of saffron (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat ghee over medium heat.

2. Add the grated beetroot and sauté for 5-6 minutes until it turns soft.

3. Slowly pour in the milk and mix well.

4. Let it cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beetroot is fully cooked and the milk has thickened.

5. Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron (if using) to the pan and mix well.

6. Cook for another 5-6 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and the halwa has thickened.

7. Turn off the heat and let it cool for a few minutes.

8. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm.

This simple and delicious recipe will surely be a hit amongst your family and friends. You can also experiment with different variations by adding your favourite nuts or even a dash of rose water for a refreshing twist.

