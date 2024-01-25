Republic Day 2024: Elevate your festivities with delightful tri-colour dishes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tri-colour dishes for Republic Day celebration.

Republic Day celebrated on the 26th of January, marks the day India's constitution came into effect in 1950. It is a national holiday and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour throughout the country. One of the most significant aspects of this day is the celebration of food. Traditional Indian delicacies such as biryani, kebabs, samosas, and sweets like jalebi and gulab jamun are prepared in households and shared with friends, family, and neighbours. Now, to celebrate the day with delicious food, Gaurav Malhotra, Executive Chef, of The Ashok, has shared two mouth-watering tri-colour recipes.

Shahi Tiranga Roll

Ingredients

Cottage Cheese 200 gms

Khoya grated 20 gms

Spinach leaves 100 gms

Cashew nuts 20 gms

Raisins 20 gms

Chopped Garlic 05 gm

Salt to taste

Black Pepper Powder to taste

Garam Masala Powder 02 gms

Cream 100 ml

Corn flour 10 gms

Saffron 0.25 gms

Pre Preparation:

Slice the cottage cheese into sheets of 3 mm thick slices four inches long each.

Wash and blanch spinach leaves and finely chop them.

Take a little oil in a frying pan and add chopped garlic, as the garlic turns golden brown add finely chopped spinach leaves to it and sauté for 02 minutes.

Grate and mix the remaining cottage cheese, khoya, cashew nuts, raisins, salt, black pepper powder and garam masala powder and add the chopped spinach to make a mixture.

Place one portion of this spinach mixture over a slice of cottage cheese and neatly roll the sheets over. Repeat for the remaining slices of cottage cheese.

Mix cream, corn flour and saffron. Dip the prepared rolls in this batter one by one and place on a tray. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preparation:

Bake or grill under a salamander to a golden brown colour and serve hot with mint chutney.

Dhokla Sushi with Wasabi Mint Chutney

Ingredients

3/4 cup Rice Dhokla Batter

10 yellow capsicum strips

10 green capsicum strips

1 tsp oil

1 tbsp curds (dahi)

salt to taste

1/2 tsp fruit salt

oil for brushing

To Be Mixed Into A Peanut Red Chilly Garlic Chutney Mixture

5 tsp Peanut Paste

3 tsp red garlic chutney

To Be Mixed Into A Black Sesame-coconut Mixture

2 tsp black sesame seeds (kala til)

4 tsp freshly grated coconut

To Be Mixed Into A Wasabi Mint Chutney

3 tbsp curds (dahi)

2 tsp Mint Paste

1/2 tsp wasabi sauce

Method

Mix well with Rice dhokla batter, oil, curd and salt in a deep bowl.

Pour 1/3 cup of the prepared batter on a greased thali and tap well to spread evenly.

Steam it in a steamer for 3 to 4 minutes or till done. Keep aside.

Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make one more dhokla thali.

Cool slightly, loosen the edges and remove using a flat steel ladle. Keep aside.

Place a cling film on a clean, dry, flat surface, brush it with a little oil, and sprinkle half the black sesame-coconut mixture evenly over it.

Place one dhokla sheet over it and spread half the peanut and red garlic chutney mixture evenly over it using a butter knife.

Place yellow capsicum strips and 5 green capsicum strips over overlapping each other on one side.

Roll it very tightly, pressing each time while rolling. Make sure you do not roll the cling film while rolling.

Place the rolled dhokla sushi on a clean dry surface and cut it into 8 equal portions using a sharp knife.

Repeat steps 6 to 10 to make one more sushi.

Serve immediately with wasabi mint Chutney.

