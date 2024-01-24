Pancakes to Avocado Toast: 5 delicious vegan breakfast recipes

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Delicious vegan breakfast recipes

Gone are the days when vegan breakfast meant a bowl of plain oatmeal or fruit. Today, there's a vibrant world of plant-based flavours and textures to explore, from savoury scrambles to decadent pancakes. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or just looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet, these five recipes are sure to tantalise your taste buds and keep you energised all morning long.

Vegan banana pancakes:

Indulge your mornings with the irresistible goodness of vegan banana pancakes. Combining the sweetness of ripe bananas with the fluffy texture of pancakes, this recipe is a delightful and easy-to-make vegan breakfast. The blend of plant-based milk, mashed bananas, and a touch of vanilla extract creates a batter that cooks up into golden brown perfection. Enjoy a stack of these pancakes drizzled with your favourite maple syrup or topped with fresh fruit for a delicious and satisfying start to your day.

Berry bliss smoothie bowl:

This smoothie bowl is a taste of summer in a bowl, even on the coldest winter mornings. Frozen berries, banana, plant-based milk, and a touch of maple syrup blend together to create a creamy and refreshing base. Top it off with your favourite toppings, like granola, chia seeds, fresh berries, and shredded coconut.

Avocado toast with tomato and basil:

Elevate your breakfast routine with the trendy yet timeless avocado toast with tomato and basil. This vegan delight features creamy mashed avocado spread over toasted whole-grain bread. Topped with slices of juicy tomato and aromatic fresh basil leaves, this dish is a symphony of flavours. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, and you have a nutrient-packed breakfast that not only fuels your day but also tantalises your taste buds with its vibrant and wholesome goodness.

Spiced tofu scramble with turmeric and roasted tomatoes

This protein-packed scramble is a hearty and flavorful way to start your day. Crumbled tofu is seasoned with turmeric, cumin, and paprika, and then cooked with onions, peppers, and juicy roasted tomatoes. Serve it on a bed of turmeric rice or whole-wheat toast for a complete and satisfying meal

Overnight oats with chia seeds and mango:

This no-cook breakfast is perfect for busy mornings. Simply combine rolled oats, chia seeds, plant-based milk, and chopped mango in a jar and let it sit overnight in the refrigerator. In the morning, you'll have a healthy and refreshing breakfast that's ready to go.

ALSO READ: Berries to Oats: 5 superfoods for a healthy heart