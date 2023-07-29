National Lasagne Day 2023: Easy vegetable lasagne recipe to try at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK On National Lasagne Day 2023, one must try this easy vegetable lasagne recipe at home.

Welcome to National Lasagne Day 2023! We have been celebrating this delicious Italian dish for so many years, but today is the day to really get into the spirit of lasagne. To help you prepare for a delicious lasagne feast at home, we have put together an easy vegetable lasagne recipe.

Lasagne is a classic Italian dish that’s made with layers of pasta, cheese, and meat or vegetables. It’s an incredibly versatile dish that can be adapted to whatever ingredients you have on hand. This Vegetable Lasagne is perfect for those looking for a lighter and healthier alternative to traditional lasagne recipes.

To make your Vegetable Lasagne, you will need some basic ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen: olive oil, garlic, onion, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes (fresh or canned), tomato paste, basil, oregano, red pepper flakes, Parmesan cheese, lasagne noodles (dried or fresh), and ricotta cheese.

Start by preheating your oven and greasing the baking dish with cooking spray. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Once it’s hot, add the garlic and onion and cook until they’re both softened. Then, add the mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini and cook until they’re softened. Next, add the tomatoes (with their juice), tomato paste, basil, oregano, and red pepper flakes. Cook until everything is heated through.

Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to package instructions. Once they are cooked and drained, set them aside.

How to assemble the lasagna?

Start by spreading a layer of sauce on the bottom of the baking dish. Then, lay down a layer of noodles on top of the sauce. Spread half of the ricotta cheese onto the noodles. Top with a layer of vegetables and another layer of noodles; spread the remaining ricotta cheese onto this layer of noodles. Then top with a layer of sauce and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Finally, top with another layer of noodles and spread with the remaining sauce; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese one more time.

