Love 'Raita'? Try these delicious recipes to beat the summer heat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Try these delicious raita recipes to beat the summer heat.

Summer is finally here and it's time to beat the heat with some refreshing and delicious raita recipes. Raita is a popular side dish in Indian cuisine, made with yoghurt and a variety of ingredients like vegetables, fruits, herbs, and spices. It not only adds a burst of flavour to your meals but also helps in cooling down your body during the hot summer days.

So, if you are looking to add some new and exciting raita recipes to your summer menu, here are 5 easy and mouth-watering options for you to try.

Cucumber and Mint Raita

This classic raita recipe is a must-try for all cucumber lovers. It is a perfect blend of refreshing flavours that goes well with any Indian meal. To make this raita, you will need:

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt

1 cup grated cucumber

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves

1 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Start by whisking the yoghurt until smooth. Add grated cucumber, chopped mint leaves, cumin powder, and salt to the yoghurt and mix well. You can adjust the consistency by adding some water if required. Serve chilled with your favourite meal.

Pineapple and Pomegranate Raita

This fruity raita is a burst of flavour in every bite. The sweetness of pineapple and the tanginess of pomegranate seeds make it an ideal accompaniment for spicy curries or biryani. Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt

1 cup chopped pineapple

½ cup pomegranate seeds

1 green chilli, finely chopped

½ teaspoon black salt

½ teaspoon chaat masala

In a bowl, mix yoghurt, chopped pineapple, pomegranate seeds, and green chilli. Add black salt and chaat masala and mix well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving for best results.

Beetroot Raita

This vibrant and healthy raita is a perfect addition to your summer meals. The beautiful pink colour of beetroot adds a pop of colour to your plate while the earthy flavour of this vegetable balances out the tanginess of yoghurt. Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt

1 medium-sized beetroot, boiled and grated

1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Salt to taste

In a bowl, mix yoghurt, grated beetroot, coriander leaves, roasted cumin powder, and salt. You can adjust the consistency by adding some water if needed. Serve chilled with your favorite meal or enjoy it as a dip with some pita bread or chips.

Tomato and Onion Raita

This simple yet flavorful raita is a perfect accompaniment for any spicy meal. The tanginess of tomatoes and the sharpness of onions add a nice crunch to this raita. Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt

1 medium-sized tomato, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt to taste

In a bowl, whisk together yoghurt, chopped tomato, onion, green chilli, red chilli powder, and salt. You can add a little water if you prefer a thinner consistency. Serve chilled with your favourite meal.

Fruit Raita

This exotic raita is a delightful combination of different fruits and spices. It not only tastes great but also provides essential nutrients to keep you energised during the hot summer days. Here's what you will need:

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt

1 apple, chopped

1 banana, chopped

½ cup grapes, halved

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ teaspoon black pepper powder

½ teaspoon chaat masala

Salt to taste

In a bowl, mix yoghurt, chopped fruits, black pepper powder, chaat masala, and salt. You can also add some chopped nuts for extra crunch. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving. This raita can be enjoyed as a dessert or served with spicy curries.

ALSO READ: Summer Special: 5 healthy cold soup recipes to help you cool down in scorching heat