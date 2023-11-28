Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kitchen hack: How to peel garlic easily in 3 steps

If you want to punish someone in the house for committing a mistake, then punish them for peeling garlic. There can be no bigger punishment than this! Peeling garlic takes more time and is also very boring. However, there is no need to worry anymore because we have brought two such easy tricks for you, through which peeling garlic will no longer be a task but will become a game changer for your kitchen.

The first easy way to peel garlic in 3 steps

Separate the garlic cloves and keep them in a bowl. Now turn on the microwave and microwave the garlic cloves for a few seconds. If the bud is very thin and delicate then keep it in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds, if it is more thick and solid then keep it in the microwave for 15 to 20 seconds. Now take them out and let them cool slightly and then start peeling. Their peel will become hard and the garlic can be peeled quickly. If you want, in your free time, you can peel more garlic using this method and store it in the refrigerator. So that this process does not have to be repeated again and again and cooking becomes easier.

Second method

In the second method of peeling garlic that we have brought for you, you do not have to peel the garlic at all. Rather, you should separate the garlic cloves and use them along with the peel in a garlic press. You can get garlic press at any shop from where you buy kitchen utensils.

However, while using a garlic press, most people peel the garlic and put it in it. Whereas there is no need to do so. You put the garlic cloves along with the peel in it, when you press, only the garlic will come out, the peel will remain inside, which you can clean while cleaning the press.

