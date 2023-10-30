Karwa Chauth culinary delights: From Spicy Mexican Parathas to Paneer Makhani Pizza

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 4 delicious recipes for Karwa Chauth celebration.

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of love and devotion and calls for moments that are cherished throughout the day. From the early morning Sargi to the joyous fast-breaking after moonrise, every meal becomes a part of this special journey. In this curated collection of recipes, we bring you a fusion of tradition and innovation, flavours that will delight your senses and fill your day with culinary magic. These recipes are thoughtfully designed to be cooked quickly, allowing you to prepare a sumptuous meal for your loved ones without the stress of elaborate cooking, ensuring a seamless and delightful fast-breaking experience.

Spicy Mexican Parathas:

Give traditional stuffed parathas a Mexican twist by filling them with spicy beans, cheese, and veggies.

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup cooked and spiced Mexican beans

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers

1/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves

Salt and chilli powder to taste

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour with a pinch of salt and enough water to make a soft and pliable dough. Knead the dough for about 5-7 minutes until it's smooth. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the cooked and spiced Mexican beans in the microwave for 1-2 minutes until they are warm. Take a portion of the prepared paratha dough and roll it into a small circle. Place a portion of the warm Mexican beans filling in the centre of the rolled-out dough. Add grated cheddar cheese, finely chopped bell peppers, chopped cilantro leaves, and a pinch of chilli powder to taste on top of the bean filling. Carefully gather the edges of the dough and seal them at the top, creating a stuffed ball. Place the stuffed paratha on your microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes or until the paratha is cooked and the cheese is melted. Serve the spicy Mexican Parathas hot with a side of guacamole or salsa for a delicious fusion treat.

Mango Avacado Smoothie:

A velvety fusion of sweet mango and creamy avocado, packed with the goodness of Greek yoghurt and almond milk. This tropical treat not only tantalizes your taste buds but also keeps you feeling full and satisfied during Sargi.

Ingredients:

1 ripe Mango, peeled, pitted, and cubed

1 ripe Avocado, peeled and pitted

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup Almond milk (or any milk of your choice)

2 tablespoons honey (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla extract

5-6 Pieces of Almonds and Walnuts

Ice cubes (optional, for a colder smoothie)

Instructions:

Cut the ripe Mango into cubes and scoop out the ripe Avocado. In a blender, combine the Mango cubes, Avocado, Greek yoghurt, Almond milk, honey, and Vanilla extract. If you prefer a colder smoothie, you can also add a handful of ice cubes. Blend all the ingredients until you achieve a smooth and creamy consistency. You may need to stop and scrape down the sides of the blender to ensure everything is well incorporated. Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness by adding more honey if needed. Blend briefly to combine if you make any adjustments. Place the smoothie in the Voltas Beko refrigerator for an hour before serving. Pour the Mango and Avocado Smoothie into glasses. You can garnish it with mango cubes or a sprinkle of chia seeds and lastly, Almonds and Walnuts for added texture if desired.

Paneer Makhani Pizza:

After a day of fasting, indulge in this fusion delight. Paneer Makhani Pizza combines the flavours of India with the beloved Italian classic, making it a perfect post-fast treat.

Ingredients:

1 pizza crust (store-bought or homemade)

1/2 cup paneer cubes in makhani sauce

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup sliced bell peppers

1/4 cup sliced red onions

1/2cup paneer pieces

Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Place the pizza crust on a microwave-safe plate. You can use a pre-made crust or a homemade one. Spread the Paneer Makhani mixture evenly over the Pizza crust. Ensure it covers the entire surface. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese evenly over the Paneer Makhani sauce. Then, top the Pizza with sliced Bell Peppers, Red Onions and Paneer cubes. Place the plate with the pizza in the microwave. Cook the Pizza on high for 1-2 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the crust is heated through. Once done, remove the pizza from the microwave. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves for an added flavour.

Indo-Italian Veggie Risotto:

Enjoy the creamy goodness of Italian risotto with the aromatic flavours of Indian spices.

Ingredients:

1 cup Arborio rice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, bell peppers), finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder (adjust to taste)

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/2 cup dry white wine (optional)

4 cups vegetable broth, heated

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons butter

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the 4 cups of vegetable broth in the microwave until it's warm. This will be used later to add to the Risotto. In a large microwave-safe bowl, add the olive oil, cumin seeds, finely chopped onion, and minced garlic. Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes until the onions turn translucent, stirring every minute. Stir in the garam masala, turmeric powder and red chilli powder. Microwave on high for an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Add the Arborio Rice to the bowl and stir to coat it with the spices and oil. Microwave on high for 2 minutes until the Rice becomes translucent around the edges, stirring once in between. The Auto Cooking feature in the Voltas Beko microwave ensures that your food is cooked with the touch of a button. Gradually, add the warm vegetable broth, one ladle at a time, to the microwave-safe bowl with the rice mixture. Stir well after each addition. Microwave on high for 8-10 minutes, stirring and adding more broth as needed, until the rice is tender and creamy. When the rice is almost cooked (about 5-6 minutes into the cooking process), stir in the finely chopped mixed vegetables. Continue microwaving and stirring until the vegetables are tender. Once the Rice is creamy and cooked to your desired level, remove it from the microwave. Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese and butter until they melt into the Risotto. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Ladle the Indo-Italian Veggie Risotto onto your plates. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and extra-grated Parmesan cheese.

