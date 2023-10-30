Karwa Chauth 2023 par kab niklega chand? Check city-wise moonrise time

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Karwa Chauth 2023 moonrise time

Karwa Chauth is mainly observed by married women for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The festival falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, usually in October or November. The day begins before sunrise when married women partake in a pre-fast meal called 'Sargi,' which is prepared by their mothers-in-law. They then fast from sunrise to moonrise, abstaining from food and water throughout the day. The fast is broken only when the moon is visible in the evening sky. In this article, check the moonrise time in major cities of India.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Citywise Moonrise Time

Pune - 8:56 pm

Kanpur - 8:08 pm

New Delhi - 8:15 pm

Noida - 8:14 pm

Gurugram - 8:16 pm

Agra - 8:16 pm

Lucknow 8:05 pm

Mumbai - 8:59 pm

Chennai - 8:43 pm

Kolkata - 7:46 pm

Bhopal - 8:29 pm

Aligarh - 8:13 pm

Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm

Panaji - 9:04 pm

Jaipur 8:26 pm

Hyderabad - 8:40 pm

Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm

Patna - 7:51 pm

Chandigarh - 8:10 pm

Karwa Chauth 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Shubh muhurat for the puja ceremony is from 5:36 am to 6:54 pm

for the puja ceremony is from 5:36 am to 6:54 pm Chaturthi tithi starts on October 31 at 9:30 pm and ends on November 1 at 9:19 pm

starts on October 31 at 9:30 pm and ends on November 1 at 9:19 pm Fast time: If you're fasting for Karwa Chauth, you should begin at 6:33 am and break your fast at 8:15 pm.

If you're fasting for Karwa Chauth, you should begin at 6:33 am and break your fast at 8:15 pm. Moonrise time: The moon is expected to rise at 8:15 pm.

Karwa Chauth is not just a religious festival but a beautiful celebration of the bond between married couples. It symbolizes love, care, and the enduring commitment that couples share. The colorful attire, mehendi, and the sense of togetherness make it a special and heartwarming day for many Indian couples. It's a day that encapsulates the essence of love and sacrifice, making it a cherished tradition that continues to thrive year after year.

