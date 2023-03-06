Holi 2023: Rasmalai to Dahi Bhalla, must have sweets and snacks

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holi 2023: Must have sweets and snacks

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across India and around the world, Holi is a time for people to come together, forget their differences, and spread love and happiness. One of the most enjoyable aspects of Holi is the food, with a wide range of sweets and snacks being enjoyed during the festivities. Here are the sweets and snacks that you can enjoy on Holi in 2023:

Gujiya: A popular sweet dish that is a must-have during Holi, Gujiya is a crescent-shaped pastry filled with a mixture of sweetened khoya, grated coconut, and nuts. It is usually deep-fried and served hot, making it a delicious and indulgent treat.

Thandai: A refreshing and flavorful drink that is perfect for Holi, Thandai is made by blending milk, sugar, and a mixture of aromatic spices like cardamom, fennel, and rose petals. It is often spiked with bhang, a cannabis-infused ingredient that is legal in some parts of India and is said to have a mild intoxicating effect.

Dahi Bhalla: A popular street food snack in India, Dahi Bhalla is made by soaking lentil dumplings in yoghurt and topping them with a variety of tangy and spicy chutneys. It is a cooling and satisfying dish that is perfect for the hot and sunny Holi weather.

Namak Pare: A crunchy and savoury snack that is perfect for munching on during Holi, Namak Pare is made by deep-frying a dough of flour, salt, and spices. It is a simple and delicious snack that is perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Puran Poli: Puran Poli, a quintessential dish for Holi, is composed of chana dal, along with either jaggery or sugar. It offers a delectable combination of both sweet and savoury flavours and is commonly enjoyed with accompaniments such as milk, coconut milk, or homemade ghee.

Mathri: A flaky and crispy snack that is similar to Namak Pare, Mathri is made by deep-frying a dough of flour and spices. It is often served with a spicy chutney or pickle, making it a flavorful and satisfying snack.

Ras Malai: A decadent dessert that is perfect for rounding off a Holi feast, Ras Malai is made by soaking small balls of cottage cheese in sweetened milk and garnishing them with nuts and saffron. It is a rich and creamy dessert that is sure to impress your guests.

Read More Lifestyle News