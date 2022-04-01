Ramadan 2022: Try this biryani recipe for Iftar, everyone will surely love it.

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @JAX_BUCKEYE Mutton Biryani

This year, the holy month of Ramadan begins from 2nd April 2022. According to the Islamic Religion, Ramadan is considered one of the most pious months. Muslim people all over the world observe fast (Roza) for a month during the daytime, during which they avoid even having a glass of water. Later in the evening they altogether break their fast at moonrise which is called Iftar. Muslims break the fast by eating dates and water and then gorge on delicacies like biryani, ghost, or korma.

The term Biryani has been coined from the term ‘Biryan’ which originated from Persia. During the Mughal period, it came into the limelight. If you are thinking of preparing biryani at home for this iftar and are confused about its recipe, check out the recipe here.

Basmati is said to be the best rice for cooking biryani. Avoid using rice that has stickiness. Just soak them in water for 30 minutes before cooking. Add some spices for aroma and fragrance like cloves and cardamom while boiling the rice. Alongside make meat curry. It is prepared by marinating meat in garam masala, garlic, ginger, chilli peppers, and coriander leaves. Once all the ingredients are ready, put desi ghee in a large pan, followed by rice and meat curry, and fry it for about five-six minutes. To add beautiful orange color to your biryani, you can add saffron-soaked milk to your rice.

Spread the rice and meat curry layer by layer so that the rice will absorb all the juicy flavours resulting in the best taste. Cook the whole thing until it's fully ready. Also, prepare the fried onion to garnish your biryani at the end to add the caramel flavor. Voila! It's ready. This can be best served with curd, lassi, or shorba.