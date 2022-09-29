Did you know pumpkin seeds can fight heart diseases? Know 5 ways to add them to the diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pumpkin seeds and its benefits for the heart

Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients, filled with antioxidants and being a rich source of phosphorus and magnesium, are great for our heart health and reduce the risk of a heart stroke. Being a natural source of tryptophan, these seeds promote sleep. Studies have also shown that pumpkin seeds have anti-cancer properties that can stop the growth of breast and prostate cancer cells.

How to eat pumpkin seeds?

1. Have it as a plain snack

The best and easiest way to eat pumpkin seeds is to just start eating them. Keep them in a small jar and munch on them whenever hungry. There are many varieties available in the market like salted or caramelized but it is best to have them plain and enjoy its sweet and nutty taste.

2. Use them as toppings

Anything cooked, sweet or savory, will be enriched with a garnishing of pumpkin seeds. Whether it’s breakfast cereal, a salad or desserts like cupcakes or puddings, one can always sprinkle some pumpkin seeds on top to make them more crunchy, flavourful and nutritious.

3. Cook the seeds

You can have them roasted, toasted or sauteed. This will give a crackle to your pumpkin seeds and enhance its flavor.

4. Chaat

We can make a healthy salad-cum-chaat with the pumpkin seeds. Chop up some onions, coriander and green chilies into the pumpkin seeds and squeeze some lemon juice and add salt to taste. Mix it up and a scrumptious plate of pumpkin seed chaat is ready.

5. Make a smoothie out of it

Pumpkin seeds can be a healthy addition to our breakfast smoothie. While making any kind of smoothie, banana, blueberry or mango, just add a handful of soaked pumpkin seeds and blend them together.

A pro tip on pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are high in calories and can make you pile on weight if not eaten in the right quantities. A quarter cup of the seeds every day is good enough to get its health benefits without increasing your calorie count.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: For healthy heart, women must eat within 15 minutes of waking up & it shouldn't be tea or coffee

Also Read: World Heart Day: Newly observed symptoms and complications that signal towards an unhealthy heart

Read More Lifestyle News