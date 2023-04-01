Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Consume the "very nutritious" ragi during summer for these reasons

Ragi is a nutritious and anti-inflammatory meal containing antioxidant components that can help diabetics with glucose control and overall wellness. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently posted a tweet on its official page highlighting the nutritional merits of ragi. The post read that finger millet (ragi or mandua) is extremely nutritious and has a number of health advantages, including lowering blood sugar levels, fostering bone health, revitalising skin and hair health, healing damaged muscular tissues, and having antibacterial characteristics.

It is not difficult to include ragi in our daily diet. It can be consumed in versatile ways, such as in rotis, dosas, cheelas, and biscuits, all of which can be made with ragi flour. Ragi-date ladoo and ragi-cocoa cakes can provide a healthy twist on desserts.

What makes ragi a good summertime food?

Ragi is one of the greatest cereal options for Indians, says Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, founder of The Health Pantry and a nutritionist and diabetes educator. According to her, "Ragi is more alkaline than other grains, which is why it is considered cooling and perfect for summers."

Tibrewala also mentioned the nutritional benefits of two ragi rotis, which possess a similar source of calcium as one glass of milk. It has antioxidant properties that help reduce inflammation and enhance glucose management.

She states that during the summer, people should enjoy a street beverage known as "ragi koozh." The cooling drink is prepared from fermented ragi in regions like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, which calms the stomach and offers immediate energy

According to Ayurveda, Ragi is good for cholesterol management due to its Ama (toxin) reducing activity. Eating Ragi flakes for breakfast and Ragi flour chapatis is considered good for weight management due to its high fibre content. Also applying Ragi flour paste with milk on the face helps to get rid of wrinkles. It has collagen and antioxidants which prevent the signs of ageing.

