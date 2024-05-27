Clearing Acne to Exfoliation: Top 5 beauty benefits of Kombucha

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top 5 beauty benefits of Kombucha

If you’re always on the lookout for the next upcoming skincare trend, look no further! Kombucha tea is the latest subject of every skincare enthusiast's shopping carts and a topic of conversation in the skincare world. Read more to find out its properties and why you should consider adding it to your skincare routine.

1. Anti-inflammatory

Kombucha is filled with probiotics and antioxidants, which reduce inflammation in the skin. It is further stocked with polyphenols which protect the skin cells from damage and ensure it remains hydrated and moisturised as it also combats skin dryness and harm from UV rays.

2. Rich in antioxidants

The tea is rich in probiotics and antioxidants, which protect your skin from oxidative stress. It further helps the immune system stay healthy and balances free radicals as well. These properties, derived from green tea, can ensure a healthy skin barrier is maintained and that the cellular activity of the skin cells is enhanced. This leads to healthier, glowing skin.

3. Reduces signs of ageing

The combination of vitamin C and polyphenols present in Kombucha helps in slowing down the ageing of the skin. Vitamin C reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on the skin whereas polyphenols protect the skin from free radical damage, often the most common cause of premature ageing.

4. Clears acne and dead skin buildup

The fermentation process of Kombucha leaves it with agents such as lactic acid bacteria which help in clearing the skin. The antimicrobial properties can inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and prevent acne breakouts. Furthermore, the yeast also removes dead skin cells and other unwanted content in the pores, reducing the likelihood of pimples.

5. Exfoliation properties

Due to the presence of lactic acid and enzymes, Kombucha tea can effectively exfoliate dead skin cells and reduce hyperpigmentation. This protects the skin from breakouts and rejuvenates the skin barrier.

How to make Kombucha tea

Since Kombucha tea requires a slightly complex fermentation process, here are some easier ways to consume it and make it a part of your daily routine.

Order and drink locally fermented Kombucha tea

Use Kombucha-based skincare products

Use tea leaves in other food or skincare masks

Make use of these benefits that Kombucha has to offer and rejuvenate your skin!

