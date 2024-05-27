Clearing Acne to Exfoliation: Top 5 beauty benefits of Kombucha
Excited to find the next best addition to your skincare regime? Meet Kombucha, a specially fermented tea that has great benefits for stronger and healthier skin. Read more to learn about these benefits and easy ways to use Kombucha daily.
If you’re always on the lookout for the next upcoming skincare trend, look no further! Kombucha tea is the latest subject of every skincare enthusiast's shopping carts and a topic of conversation in the skincare world. Read more to find out its properties and why you should consider adding it to your skincare routine.
1. Anti-inflammatory
Kombucha is filled with probiotics and antioxidants, which reduce inflammation in the skin. It is further stocked with polyphenols which protect the skin cells from damage and ensure it remains hydrated and moisturised as it also combats skin dryness and harm from UV rays.
2. Rich in antioxidants
The tea is rich in probiotics and antioxidants, which protect your skin from oxidative stress. It further helps the immune system stay healthy and balances free radicals as well. These properties, derived from green tea, can ensure a healthy skin barrier is maintained and that the cellular activity of the skin cells is enhanced. This leads to healthier, glowing skin.
3. Reduces signs of ageing
The combination of vitamin C and polyphenols present in Kombucha helps in slowing down the ageing of the skin. Vitamin C reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on the skin whereas polyphenols protect the skin from free radical damage, often the most common cause of premature ageing.
4. Clears acne and dead skin buildup
The fermentation process of Kombucha leaves it with agents such as lactic acid bacteria which help in clearing the skin. The antimicrobial properties can inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and prevent acne breakouts. Furthermore, the yeast also removes dead skin cells and other unwanted content in the pores, reducing the likelihood of pimples.
5. Exfoliation properties
Due to the presence of lactic acid and enzymes, Kombucha tea can effectively exfoliate dead skin cells and reduce hyperpigmentation. This protects the skin from breakouts and rejuvenates the skin barrier.
How to make Kombucha tea
Since Kombucha tea requires a slightly complex fermentation process, here are some easier ways to consume it and make it a part of your daily routine.
Order and drink locally fermented Kombucha tea
Use Kombucha-based skincare products
Use tea leaves in other food or skincare masks
Make use of these benefits that Kombucha has to offer and rejuvenate your skin!