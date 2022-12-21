Wednesday, December 21, 2022
     
  5. Christmas 2022: Chocolate walnut brownie will be a hit this festive season, follow THIS recipe step-by-step

Christmas 2022: Chocolate walnut brownie will surely tempt everyone's tastebuds. This festive season, prepare this delectable dish at home and impress your friends and family.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2022 22:51 IST
Chocolate walnut brownie
Image Source : WALNUTS.ORG Chocolate walnut brownie is easy to prepare. Know the recipe

Christmas 2022: The festive season has kick-started and people will be hoping to get a taste of their favourite delicacies. Desserts tempt everyone and brownies are easy to prepare and delicious. If you love baking and want to impress your friends and family during Christmas and New Year's, the chocolate walnut brownie will not just turn out to be mouth-watering but is also healthy. Follow this recipe step-by-step and enjoy chocolate walnut brownie at home. 

Chocolate walnut brownie recipe

Ingredients

Butter (salted) - 1½ tbsp or 22 gms

Dark Chocolate - 30 gms 

Sugar (powdered) - 1½ tbsp or 10 grams

Vanilla - a few drops

All-purpose flour (maida)  4½ tbsp or 35 grams

Milk - 2tbsp or 30ml

Walnuts roasted and crushed - a handful

Chocolate Chunks - a handful

Butter paper

Microwave safe container ​ 

Method 

-- Cut the chocolate into small bits and add it to a microwave safe bowl along with butter. Place it in the microwave till the chocolate and butter melts. Make sure there are no lumps in the melted chocolate.

-- Add sugar, milk, vanilla, flour, walnuts and fold the mixture softly. Cut the butter paper as per the size of your container. Line it from bottom and sides of the container so that the brownie, once baked, leaves the container easily.

-- Drop the batter into the container and make sure no air pockets are formed. The batter needs to be thick and sticky so it spreads evenly. Garnish the top of the mixture with some roasted walnuts and chocolate chunks for taste.

-- Place the container filled with chocolate brownie batter in microwave for 75 seconds. Remove and check if the brownie is cooked by inserting a knife or a toothpick. If required, bake it for some more time.

-- Remove the chocolate brownie from the container. Remove the butter paper and let the chocolate brownie cool on a wire rack for some time. You can also store this in an air-tight container for consumption at a later date. 

