Korean cuisine to plant based diet: Food trends in 2022 that shaped the way we eat

Eating a healthy and balanced meal has been the top priority of people since the COVID-19 pandemic. But that has not done away with an appetite for variety and taste. Food trends that ruled 2022 indicate an inclination towards not just trying new and interesting cuisine but also being more environmentally conscious. People today are looking for food options that allow them to experiment with flavour and new ingredients, try vibrant cultural dishes, and provide better health for both the body and the planet. These choices are here to stay and the popular trends of 2022 underline them in every possible way.

Korean cuisine

Aside from beauty, drama, and fashion culture, Korean food culture is second to none, and many people consider it to be very healthy due to the amount of vegetables used in preparation. In 2022, Korean cuisine has picked up the pace and people all over the world are loving to have a taste of it. Not just instant snacks that can be store-bought and prepared easily, a lot of interest has been in authentic Korean cuisine, like Korean fried chicken and appetizers.

Plant-based diet

Plant-based diets are increasingly becoming popular and for a good reason. Vegan products pack all essential nutrients and are quite easy to digest for our system. In fact, vegan products are now recommended to get rid of many lifestyle diseases including high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart problems among others. Vegan supplements are in huge demand among athletes, bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts. These plant-based supplements don't cause any bloating and help in the fast and quick recovery of muscles.

Plant-based meat

Plant-based dietary alternatives to animal products are better for the environment and for human health. Plant-based meat is used to describe food that is designed to mimic or imitate animal meat products. It is environmentally friendly and scores on all three parameters-- taste, price and convenience. Plant-based products were found to have better nutritional profiles compared to animal products.

Charcuterie Boards

The French Charcuterie Boards grew in popularity from Tik Tok. In this, a board is prepared with an assortment of meat placed alongside different varieties of cheese, pickles and crackers. This not only offers variety on a single platter but is also a great idea for different cuisine to blend together. This has been and will remain a sure shot party hit in the coming time as well.

Zero Waste Cooking

The concept of zero-waste cooking is that no or minimal waste happens. This trend is suited for the environment and also rises awareness about the importance of food. Not just at restaurants, zero waste cooking is picking up in home kitchens and well and is here to stay.

