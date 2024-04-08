Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGES Chaitra Navratri 2024: 5 bhog recipes for Maa Shailputri

Chaitra Navratri, the auspicious nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is around the corner. This year, it will begin on April 9, 2024 and end on April 17, 2024.

On each day of Navratri, devotees worship a different form of Goddess Durga. The first day is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas. She is known for her power and strength and is often depicted riding a bull.

To offer bhog (food offering) to Maa Shailputri, devotees prepare a variety of dishes. Here are five bhog recipes that you can make for Maa Shailputri on the first day of Navratri.

Makhana Kheer

Image Source : GOOGLEMakhana Kheer

Ingredients:

1 cup fox nuts (makhana)

2 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A few almonds and raisins, for garnish

Instructions:

Rinse the makhana and soak them in water for 30 minutes. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add the makhana and fry until they puff up slightly. Add the milk and sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the makhana are soft. Add the cardamom powder and stir to combine. Garnish with almonds and raisins.

Milk Barfi

Image Source : GOOGLEMilk Barfi

Ingredients:

1 cup condensed milk

1 cup milk powder

1/4 cup ghee

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A few chopped nuts, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add the milk powder and roast until it turns golden brown. Add the condensed milk and cardamom powder and stir continuously until the mixture thickens and begins to leave the sides of the pan. Pour the mixture onto a greased plate and spread it evenly. Let it cool completely, then cut into squares. Garnish with chopped nuts (optional).

Kheer

Image Source : GOOGLEKheer

Ingredients:

1 cup rice

2 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A few almonds and raisins, for garnish

Instructions:

Rinse the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add the rice and fry until it turns golden brown. Add the milk and sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the rice is cooked through. Add the cardamom powder and stir to combine. Garnish with almonds and raisins.

Halwa

Image Source : GOOGLEHalwa

Ingredients:

1 cup rava (semolina)

1/2 cup ghee

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A few almonds and raisins, for garnish

Instructions:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add the rava and fry until it turns golden brown. Add the sugar and water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the halwa is cooked through. Add the cardamom powder and stir to combine. Garnish with almonds and raisins.

Sabudana Khichdi

Image Source : GOOGLESabudana Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)

1/2 cup potatoes, diced

1/2 cup peanuts, roasted and chopped

1/2 cup green peas

1/4 cup coriander leaves, chopped

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions:

Rinse the sabudana and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds and fry until they pop. Add the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and garam masala and fry for a few seconds. Add the potatoes and green peas and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the sabudana, peanuts, and coriander leaves and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until the sabudana is cooked through. Season with salt to taste

