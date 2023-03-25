Chaitra Navratri 2023: Try these 4 low-carb recipes for fasting

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Navratri 2023: Try these 4 low-carb recipes for fasting

Chaitra Navratri 2023 is going on. It started from March 22 and will be celebrated till March 30, 2023. Devotees of Maa Durga across India observe Navratri fasts for nine days, during which consumption of satvik foods is encouraged. Navratri-friendly foods during the nine-day fast seem to be limited and boring. But try these 4 best low-carb recipes without onion and garlic during the festival in order to be full and satisfied.

Paneer tikka with almond pesto

Ingredients

250 grams of cottage cheese

For pesto

1/4 cup almond flakes

1/4 cup coriander leaves

8 leaves of basil

2 tsp ginger

2 tsp green chilli

salt, to taste

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese

2 tsp chaat masala



For marination

1/2 cup cream

12 tsp coriander

1 pinch cardamom powder

1 pinch of turmeric powder

salt, to taste

1 tablespoon refined oil



Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Roast the almond flakes for 4 minutes and grind them into a powder.

Blend all the ingredients for pesto basil to form a mixture. Later, combine it in a bowl with the parmesan cheese and almond flakes.

In another bowl, combine cream, chopped coriander, green cardamom powder, turmeric powder and salt.

Cut 2"x2" pieces of paneer. To fill the paneer with pesto, make a slit in each piece of paneer or stuff them like a sandwich.

Soak the paneer pieces in the marinade for 3–4 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the paneer on both sides to create a golden brown color.

Remove and serve hot with chutney.

Spinach Kofta

In a large bowl, combine boiled spinach, shredded paneer, gram flour, salt, and finely chopped green chilies to make tiny balls. Deep-fry them in oil until golden brown. Serve them hot in a creamy curry or enjoy them during tea time.

Almond Milkshake

Soak the almonds in water and the saffron in milk overnight. Remove the peel. Blend them with full-cream milk, a few drops of vanilla extract, and a low-carb sweetener like stevia or honey. Add the saffron-enriched flavour.

Pumpkin Raita

Cut the pumpkin and boil it. Once soft, blend with black pepper, roasted cumin powder, mint leaves, and salt. Serve cold.

Celebrate the Navratri tastefully!

Read More Lifestyle News