Bihar Day 2023: Litti Chokha, Ghugni and others special foods to try from the state

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bihar Day: Foods to try from the state

Bihar, situated in the eastern part of India, is a land of great cultural and historical significance. Known for its ancient temples, rich cultural heritage, and exquisite handicrafts, Bihar is also a food lover's paradise. The state has a unique culinary culture that is influenced by its history, geography, and climate. Here are some of the top dishes of Bihar that are packed with great taste and high nutrition.

Litti Chokha - A popular dish of Bihar, Litti Chokha is made with roasted gram flour, wheat flour, and sattu, which is a mixture of ground pulses and cereals. The filling is made of mashed potatoes and spices, and the dish is usually served with chokha, a mix of roasted eggplant, tomatoes, and onions.

Dalpuri - It is a delicious stuffed bread made with a mixture of lentils, spices, and flour. It is served with potato curry, and the combination of dal puri and potato curry makes for a hearty and filling meal.

Sattu Paratha - Sattu Paratha is a simple yet delicious dish that is made with roasted gram flour and wheat flour. The filling is made of sattu, which is mixed with spices and herbs. It is usually served with tomato chutney or aloo bharta.

Khaja - Khaja is a sweet dish that is made with flour, ghee, and sugar syrup. It is a crunchy and flaky pastry that is often served during festivals and special occasions.

Kheer Makhana: Kheer Makhana, a sweet dish made from milk and fox nuts (makhana), is abundant in fibre, protein, and other essential nutrients, all in a single dessert

Ghugni - Ghugni is a spicy and tangy curry made with dried yellow peas, onions, tomatoes, and spices. It is often served with chaat masala and lemon juice, giving it a unique flavour.

Chana Ghugni - Chana Ghugni is a variation of ghugni, made with black chickpeas instead of yellow peas. It is a protein-packed dish that is often served with rice or roti.

Malpua - Malpua is a sweet dish that is made with flour, milk, and sugar syrup. It is usually served with rabri or kheer, and it is a popular dessert in Bihar.

Bihar's cuisine is a unique blend of flavours, spices, and textures, which makes it a favourite among food lovers. The state's rich cultural heritage and geographical diversity have contributed to the development of its cuisine, making it a must-try for anyone visiting the region. From Litti Chokha to Malpua, Bihar's food is packed with great taste and high nutrition, making it a wholesome and satisfying experience.

Read More Lifestyle News