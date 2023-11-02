5 best Indian dessert recipes that are sure to bring happiness to your taste buds during winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 best Indian dessert recipes for winter.

Winter is here, and it's the perfect time to indulge in some warm and comforting desserts. In India, winters are synonymous with delicious and rich sweets that not only satisfy our sweet cravings but also keep us warm. From gajar ka halwa to moong dal halwa, there is no shortage of mouth-watering desserts during this time of the year. So, let's take a look at the 5 best Indian dessert recipes for winter that are sure to bring warmth and happiness to your taste buds.

Gajar ka Halwa

Gajar ka halwa or carrot halwa is a popular winter dessert in India. It's made with grated carrots, milk, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits. This dessert has a rich and creamy texture and is packed with the goodness of carrots, making it a perfect treat for the cold weather. The addition of dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and raisins not only adds a crunch to the halwa but also makes it more nutritious.

To make this delicious dessert, start by grating 1 kg of carrots and cooking them in a pan with 1 litre of full-fat milk until the milk evaporates. Then add 1 cup of sugar and 4-5 tablespoons of ghee and cook until the mixture thickens. Finally, add chopped dry fruits of your choice and cook for a few more minutes before serving warm. This delectable dessert will surely warm you up on a chilly winter evening.

Moong Dal Halwa:

Moong dal halwa is another popular winter dessert in India. It's made by roasting moong dal in ghee until it turns golden brown and then cooking it with milk, sugar, and cardamom powder until it reaches a thick consistency. This dessert is rich in protein and has a nutty flavour that makes it perfect for the winter season.

To make this mouth-watering dessert, soak 1 cup of moong dal for 2-3 hours and then grind it to a coarse paste. Heat 1 cup of ghee in a pan and add the moong dal paste, stirring continuously until it turns golden brown. Then add 1 cup of milk, 1 cup of sugar, and 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder, and cook until the mixture thickens. Garnish with chopped almonds and serve warm.

Gond ke Ladoo:

Gond ke ladoo is a traditional dessert that is prepared during the winter season in India. It's made with gond (edible gum), wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery. Gond is known for its warming properties, which make it an ideal ingredient for winter desserts. These ladoos not only provide warmth to the body but are also a rich source of energy.

To make this winter delicacy, start by roasting 1 cup of wheat flour in ½ cup of ghee until it turns golden brown. Then add ½ cup of gond and continue roasting until it puffs up. Turn off the heat and let it cool down for a few minutes. In another pan, melt 1 cup of jaggery with ¼ cup of water until it becomes a thick syrup. Add this syrup to the wheat flour-gond mixture and mix well. Shape the mixture into ladoos while it's still warm and let them cool down before serving.

Badam Halwa:

Badam halwa or almond halwa is a rich and indulgent dessert that is perfect for cold winter days. This dessert is made by cooking almonds in milk and then blending them to form a smooth paste. The paste is then cooked with sugar, cardamom powder, and ghee until it reaches a thick consistency. This heavenly dessert is not only delicious but also has numerous health benefits, making it a guilt-free indulgence.

To make this dessert, soak 1 cup of almonds in warm water for 2-3 hours and then peel them. Grind the almonds to a smooth paste using a little milk. In a pan, heat 4 tablespoons of ghee and add the almond paste, 1 cup of sugar, and ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder. Cook until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. Serve warm garnished with chopped almonds.

Gur ki Roti:

Gur ki roti or jaggery roti is a traditional winter dessert in India. It's made with jaggery, whole wheat flour, ghee, and fennel seeds. The combination of jaggery and fennel seeds not only provides warmth to the body but also aids digestion, making it an ideal dessert for the winter season.

To make this simple yet delicious dessert, mix 2 cups of whole wheat flour with 1 cup of grated jaggery, 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds, and 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add water as required and knead the mixture into a dough. Roll out the dough into rotis and cook on a heated griddle until it turns golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with a dollop of ghee.

