From laddu to phirni: 7 Indian desserts that have more protein than eggs

High Protein Desserts: Protein is an essential nutrient in our diet, which should never be ignored. They help build our muscles and tissues. Eggs are a huge source of protein, but did you know that there are many more delicious sources of protein than eggs? Although eggs are the best and most easily available source of protein, some Indian sweets are also high in protein. However, they also contain sugar and fat.

1) Mishti Doi

Mishti Doi sweet is made from jaggery and is a good alternative to protein. Jaggery is a healthy alternative to sugar. Another healthy reason for eating Mishti Doi is that it's a great probiotic and is good for your stomach too!

2) Kheer

Kheer is a cooling food for the stomach and provides many health benefits. It has fewer calories than other Indian sweets. By adding jaggery instead of sugar it becomes more healthy.

3) Milk Cake

Milk and other things present in Milk cake are a good source of protein as it contains all the essential amino acids. Additionally, khoya is beneficial for a healthy immune system, energy, and healthy hair and skin.

4) Besan halwa

The halwa is topped with almonds and walnuts, as dry fruits are rich in minerals, proteins, fiber, and vitamins and can really make you feel energetic.

5) Besan Laddu

It is rich in folate or folic acid. Apart from being rich in iron which is important for the rapid growth of red and white blood cells in the body and protein, gram flour laddu has many health benefits.

6) Moong Dal Halwa

Potassium and magnesium present in moong dal help in controlling blood pressure. This sweet dessert also helps you maintain healthy and glowing skin.

7) Fruit Phirni

By adding fruits instead of rice to poha, you get nutrients as well as fiber in your diet. This makes Phirni healthy and rich in protein.

