Superfood Imli: 7 benefits of tamarind you can't ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 benefits of tamarind you can't ignore

Known for its sweet and spicy taste, tamarind is used across the world to make chutneys, stews, sauces, and even sweets. But apart from making your food delicious, tamarind also brings many health benefits. From boosting your immunity to protecting your liver and heart from diseases, imli is great for your health. Also, include it in your weight loss diet. Additionally, tamarind is rich in hydroxy citric acid, which reduces your appetite by inhibiting the enzyme amylase responsible for converting carbohydrates into fat.

1. Helps in weight loss

Tamarind is rich in fiber and has no fat content. Studies show that eating tamarind daily can actually help in weight loss because of the flavonoids and polyphenols it contains.

2. Prevents peptic ulcers

Peptic ulcers can be very painful. These are basically sores that appear in the inner lining of the stomach and small intestine. Due to the polyphenolic compounds found in tamarind, this fruit can prevent these ulcers.

3. Effective in managing diabetes

The tamarind seed extract is anti-inflammatory in nature and is even said to stabilize blood sugar levels and reverse pancreas tissue damage in people suffering from diabetes. The enzyme alpha-amylase which is proven to lower blood sugar levels can also be found in tamarind.

4. Helps in digestion

Tamarind has been used since ancient times as a laxative due to its tartaric acid, malic acid and potassium content. It has the ability to relax the stomach muscles, which is why it is also used as a treatment for diarrhea. So, while the fruit is used to relieve constipation, the leaves provide treatment for diarrhea, and the root and bark can be consumed to ease stomach pain.

5. Helpful in keeping the heart healthy

Tamarind is a very heart-friendly fruit. The flavonoids present in tamarind reduce LDL or "bad" cholesterol and increase HDL or "good" cholesterol levels, thus preventing the formation of triglycerides (a type of fat) in the blood. It is also high in potassium which can help control your blood pressure.

6. Takes care of your liver

It turns out that tamarind can also take care of your liver. A diet rich in calories causes fatty liver and studies show that daily consumption of tamarind extract can reverse this condition.

7. It can help you deal with allergies.

It is an effective way to deal with allergic asthma and cough due to its antihistaminic properties. It is also a rich source of Vitamin C and can boost the immune system to prevent colds and cough.

Latest Health News