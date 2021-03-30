This special festive colorful platter will make you drool | PICS

Image Source : PR FETCH This special festive colorful platter will make you drool

Thandai, Gujiya, chaat, khasta along with a dash of gulaal! Yes, you guessed right we are talking Holi. This colourful festival is incomplete without food. The Hideaway created a colouful platter as Sunday brunch and in case you missed it during Holi, the brunch continues every Sunday. This is where one can gorge on delicious food and drinks. Executive chef Vijay along with his team brought together a perfect brunch for the perfect start to the festival.

A warm welcome with chilled Thandai flavoured with saffron and pista-badam is pure delight. The place looks inviting with ample daylight and positive vibe all over. An added attraction of live music, activities for children such as magic show and tattoo artists to keep your little ones entertained is sure a bonus for weary parents.

The Chef put together a menu consisting of Indian delights designed to pamper your taste buds. The spread varied from starters like Lemon chicken soup, vegetable soup, south indian dishes, burnt garlic chili fish, veggies in black bean sauce, paneer, kachori with live dosa, pani puri chat counters. Dig in elaborate salad counter, spongy dahi bhalla spread with various chutneys that you won't want to miss.

Wrap it up with sumptuous Holi desserts like gujiya, meetha khasta and gulab jamun and brownies.

Kids get a special menu like noodles, smiley crunchy potatoes, donuts and cup cakes. L’attitude, as unique as its name, is an all-day diner that boasts of a global ala-carte selection. Here are some pics from the brunch which will surely make you drool:

Image Source : PR FETCH Executive chef Vijay and his team

Image Source : PR FETCH Artist performing magic show for kids

