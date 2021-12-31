New Year 2022: Irish Coffee to sparkling Bees Knees, delectable cocktails to amp up your celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM New Year 2022: delectable cocktails

It's time to organise your favourite feast and get the bar ready for your New Year Eve soiree. As we near the close of a whirlwind year and the happiest time of the year, it's finally time to put on your party hats and dance shoes for all of the home parties. Here are a few cocktail recipes to add a special touch to the time you will spend with loved ones.

Bubbly Bees Knees

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

25 ml Lemon Juice

20 ml Runny Honey

40 ml G. H. Mumm Champagne

HOW TO MIX IT:

Shake the Monkey 47 gin, lemon juice and runny honey with ice

Strain into a coupe or champagne saucer/ flute

Top with champagne and garnish with lemon zest or a wheel.

Image Source : TWITTER Bees Knees

Irish Coffee

INGREDIENTS:

35ml Jameson

10ml Demerara and Muscovado sugar syrup

30ml lightly whipped double cream

90ml medium roasted espresso coffee

1 vanilla pod or cinnamon for garnish

Fresh grated nutmeg

HOW TO MIX:

Dissolve 2 parts Demerara sugar and 1-part Muscovado sugar in 3 parts of boiling water for the syrup

Stir sugar syrup into 35ml Jameson in a warmed glass

Whip 30ml chilled double cream lightly until it starts to stiffen

Brew a 45ml shot of coffee into the glass from your espresso machine

Reload and brew in a second 45ml shot

Pour the whipped cream into the coffee over the back of a spoon so it floats on top.

Garnish with a trimmed vanilla pod or a stick of cinnamon and dust with a grating of fresh nutmeg

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATALIEKIG Irish Coffee

Pomegranate Negroni

INGREDIENTS:

40ml Beefeater Dry 30ml Campari

25ml Lillet Blanc

10ml pomegranate juice

2 dashes orange bitters

Garnish: Orange twist

HOW TO MIX:

This cocktail is curated by mixing all ingredients well with some ice (in a cocktail shaker)

Stir until its chilled, strain into class and add ice, and garnish!

Top with soda for a twist on an Americano

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SCENES_STYLES_NY Pomegranate Negroni

Made In Scotland

INGREDIENTS:

Singleton: 60ml

Sugar Syrup: 10ml

Lime Juice: 20 ml

Cucumber: 3 Slices

Mint: 4 Sprigs

To Garnish: Cucumber slice with mint

HOW TO MIX:

Add 3 cucumber slices and 4 mint sprigs to a cocktail shaker

Combine 60 ml, Singleton, 20 ml lime juice and 10 ml sugar syrup in a mixing bowl.

Garnish it with a cucumber slice with mint

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WORLDSBESTBARS Made In Scotland

Royalty

INGREDIENTS:

Black & White Scotch: 60ml

Cinnamon Syrup: 10ml

Lime Juice: 20ml

Ginger Ale: 100ml

Ice: 3-4 Cubes

HOW TO MIX:

Fill your highball glass with some ice and pour 60ml Black & White Scotch Whisky into it

20ml fresh lime juice and 10ml cinnamon syrup are to be poured on top

Top it with ginger ale