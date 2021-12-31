Friday, December 31, 2021
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
New Year 2022: Irish Coffee to sparkling Bees Knees, delectable cocktails to amp up your celebrations

Here are a few cocktail recipes to add a special touch to the time you will spend with loved ones on New Year's eve.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
December 31, 2021
New Year 2022: delectable cocktails
Image Source : FREEPIK.COM

New Year 2022: delectable cocktails

It's time to organise your favourite feast and get the bar ready for your New Year Eve soiree. As we near the close of a whirlwind year and the happiest time of the year, it's finally time to put on your party hats and dance shoes for all of the home parties. Here are a few cocktail recipes to add a special touch to the time you will spend with loved ones.

Bubbly Bees Knees

INGREDIENTS:

  • 50 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
  • 25 ml Lemon Juice
  • 20 ml Runny Honey
  • 40 ml G. H. Mumm Champagne

HOW TO MIX IT:

  • Shake the Monkey 47 gin, lemon juice and runny honey with ice
  • Strain into a coupe or champagne saucer/ flute
  • Top with champagne and garnish with lemon zest or a wheel.

India Tv - Bees Knees

Image Source : TWITTER

 Bees Knees

Irish Coffee

INGREDIENTS:

  • 35ml Jameson
  • 10ml Demerara and Muscovado sugar syrup
  • 30ml lightly whipped double cream
  • 90ml medium roasted espresso coffee
  • 30ml lightly whipped double cream
  • 1 vanilla pod or cinnamon for garnish
  • Fresh grated nutmeg

HOW TO MIX:

  • Dissolve 2 parts Demerara sugar and 1-part Muscovado sugar in 3 parts of boiling water for the syrup
  • Stir sugar syrup into 35ml Jameson in a warmed glass
  • Whip 30ml chilled double cream lightly until it starts to stiffen
  • Brew a 45ml shot of coffee into the glass from your espresso machine
  • Reload and brew in a second 45ml shot
  • Pour the whipped cream into the coffee over the back of a spoon so it floats on top.
  • Garnish with a trimmed vanilla pod or a stick of cinnamon and dust with a grating of fresh nutmeg

India Tv - Irish Coffee

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATALIEKIG

Irish Coffee

Pomegranate Negroni

INGREDIENTS:

  • 40ml Beefeater Dry 30ml Campari
  • 25ml Lillet Blanc
  • 10ml pomegranate juice
  • 2 dashes orange bitters
  • Garnish: Orange twist

HOW TO MIX:

  • This cocktail is curated by mixing all ingredients well with some ice (in a cocktail shaker)
  • Stir until its chilled, strain into class and add ice, and garnish!
  • Top with soda for a twist on an Americano

India Tv - Pomegranate Negroni

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SCENES_STYLES_NY

Pomegranate Negroni

Made In Scotland

INGREDIENTS:

  • Singleton: 60ml
  • Sugar Syrup: 10ml
  • Lime Juice: 20 ml
  • Cucumber: 3 Slices
  • Mint: 4 Sprigs
  • To Garnish: Cucumber slice with mint

HOW TO MIX:

  • Add 3 cucumber slices and 4 mint sprigs to a cocktail shaker
  • Combine 60 ml, Singleton, 20 ml lime juice and 10 ml sugar syrup in a mixing bowl.
  • Garnish it with a cucumber slice with mint

India Tv - Made In Scotland

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WORLDSBESTBARS

Made In Scotland

Royalty

INGREDIENTS:

  • Black & White Scotch: 60ml
  • Cinnamon Syrup: 10ml
  • Lime Juice: 20ml
  • Ginger Ale: 100ml
  • Ice: 3-4 Cubes

HOW TO MIX:

  • Fill your highball glass with some ice and pour 60ml Black & White Scotch Whisky into it
  • 20ml fresh lime juice and 10ml cinnamon syrup are to be poured on top
  • Top it with ginger ale

India Tv - Royalty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LUKYZ

Royalty

