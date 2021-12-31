New Year 2022: Irish Coffee to sparkling Bees Knees, delectable cocktails to amp up your celebrations

It's time to organise your favourite feast and get the bar ready for your New Year Eve soiree. As we near the close of a whirlwind year and the happiest time of the year, it's finally time to put on your party hats and dance shoes for all of the home parties. Here are a few cocktail recipes to add a special touch to the time you will spend with loved ones.
Bubbly Bees Knees
INGREDIENTS:
- 50 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
- 25 ml Lemon Juice
- 20 ml Runny Honey
- 40 ml G. H. Mumm Champagne
HOW TO MIX IT:
- Shake the Monkey 47 gin, lemon juice and runny honey with ice
- Strain into a coupe or champagne saucer/ flute
- Top with champagne and garnish with lemon zest or a wheel.
Irish Coffee
INGREDIENTS:
- 35ml Jameson
- 10ml Demerara and Muscovado sugar syrup
- 30ml lightly whipped double cream
- 90ml medium roasted espresso coffee
- 30ml lightly whipped double cream
- 1 vanilla pod or cinnamon for garnish
- Fresh grated nutmeg
HOW TO MIX:
- Dissolve 2 parts Demerara sugar and 1-part Muscovado sugar in 3 parts of boiling water for the syrup
- Stir sugar syrup into 35ml Jameson in a warmed glass
- Whip 30ml chilled double cream lightly until it starts to stiffen
- Brew a 45ml shot of coffee into the glass from your espresso machine
- Reload and brew in a second 45ml shot
- Pour the whipped cream into the coffee over the back of a spoon so it floats on top.
- Garnish with a trimmed vanilla pod or a stick of cinnamon and dust with a grating of fresh nutmeg
Pomegranate Negroni
INGREDIENTS:
- 40ml Beefeater Dry 30ml Campari
- 25ml Lillet Blanc
- 10ml pomegranate juice
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- Garnish: Orange twist
HOW TO MIX:
- This cocktail is curated by mixing all ingredients well with some ice (in a cocktail shaker)
- Stir until its chilled, strain into class and add ice, and garnish!
- Top with soda for a twist on an Americano
Made In Scotland
INGREDIENTS:
- Singleton: 60ml
- Sugar Syrup: 10ml
- Lime Juice: 20 ml
- Cucumber: 3 Slices
- Mint: 4 Sprigs
- To Garnish: Cucumber slice with mint
HOW TO MIX:
- Add 3 cucumber slices and 4 mint sprigs to a cocktail shaker
- Combine 60 ml, Singleton, 20 ml lime juice and 10 ml sugar syrup in a mixing bowl.
- Garnish it with a cucumber slice with mint
Royalty
INGREDIENTS:
- Black & White Scotch: 60ml
- Cinnamon Syrup: 10ml
- Lime Juice: 20ml
- Ginger Ale: 100ml
- Ice: 3-4 Cubes
HOW TO MIX:
- Fill your highball glass with some ice and pour 60ml Black & White Scotch Whisky into it
- 20ml fresh lime juice and 10ml cinnamon syrup are to be poured on top
- Top it with ginger ale