Shanaya Kapoor styles denim-on-denim outfit with a bold twist; Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday react

Shanaya Kapoor has been turning heads for some time now even as her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar-backed Bedhadak is awaited. The Debutant is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about newcomers in the industry and enjoys a fan following. She regularly shares her stunning glimpses over social media. Maintaining the trajectory, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter brought in a new wave of fashion trends that remains experimental, modern and classy.

Shanaya set the internet on fire when she shared sizzling pictures of herself on Instagram. She styled a denim-on-denim outfit for a photoshoot with a bold twist. Her post garnered love from netizens, including her BFFs Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor.

The Starkid took to Instagram to share pictures of her latest photoshoot that features her wearing a denim jacket paired with jeans, styled and clicked by Sasha Jairam. Shanaya's outfit is from the shelves of the luxury clothing label Balenciaga. Giving it a twist, she went shirtless for the shoot and draped a denim jacket on her body. Her denim jacket was worn backward, revealing her toned midriff and one shoulder. Shanaya captioned her post, "Supppp". To complete her look, Shanaya opted for open tresses, mascara and blushed cheeks. Check out her pictures.

Reacting to the post, Khushi Kapoor commented "Sexy." On the other hand, Ananya Panday wrote, "Worth the wait." Maheep Kapoor too showered love on her daughter.



Shanaya's Work Front

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak'. She essays the role of Nimrit. In the movie, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Bedhadak, helmed by Shashank Khaitan was announced in March 2022. Shanaya's career in Bollywood began as an assistant director for the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.

