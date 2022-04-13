Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in floral dress worth Rs 14k l See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a floral dress

Highlights Sonam Kapoor's maternity dress is worth Rs 14,500

The yellow floral dress is perfect for summers

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy in a poetic way

Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor is ready to welcome her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actress announced the happy news the previous month in a poetic way through her Instagram account. Raanjhanaa actress is very active on her social media handle and keeps sharing her personal life moments with her fans.

She has shared a couple of pictures from her glamorous maternity shoot in which she has been styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. In the recent shoot, Sonam and Anand were seen super happy as they pose for the picture. In one of the pictures, the parents-to-be were seen sitting on the floor cradling the baby bump.

On Monday, Sonam treated her fans to some new photos from her latest maternity shoot where the star donned a lemon-yellow floral dress. The photos have been impressing many. Also posing alongside her is Anand, who was dressed in a pastel blue casual look. She captioned the post, "Obsessed with you Anand Ahuja," and used their hashtag #everydayphenomenal.

The silk organza dress worn by the star is from an Indian label, Buna Studio. The dress has a soft lemon hue, Marie sleeves with gathered cuffs, an elasticated plunging square neckline, a shirred waist with bow ties, a mid-length hemline, and a fit and flare silhouette giving summer wardrobe goals. For the shoot, she kept her look minimal with a center-parted sleek hair bun and chose subtle eye makeup, and nude lips.

You can get this same dress called Almond Blossom Organza Dress, which is available on the Buna Studio website worth Rs 14,500.