Kim Kardashian’s top looks from Met Gala. See pics

Here are some of Kim Kardashian's most memorable looks from the past in anticipation of the 2023 Met Gala.

Rajni Singh New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2023 13:50 IST
Kim Kardashian top looks from Met Gala.
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIMKARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian top looks from Met Gala.

The Met Gala 2023, the biggest fashion event of the year, is scheduled to start at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. A variety of designers and makeup artists will utilise the occasion as a platform to present their muse(s) to the public on the red carpet. 

As we await the highly-anticipated event's onset, meanwhile, we will immerse our fashion radar in Kim Kardashian's iconic looks from the years gone by.

The reality TV star and business magnate, who is also a Met Gala veteran, has worn some of the most talked-about outfits that have broken fashion rules and established themselves as style statements.

Here are some of the top picks from Kim K’s Met look

