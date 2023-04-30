Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala red carpet debut with Edward?

One of the most prominent occasions on the fashion calendar each year is the Met Gala. The much-awaited occasion is slated to occur on May 1st, 2023, which is next month. The event is attended by numerous celebrities from around the world each year, but this year there are too many to fit into the guest list. Well, Alia Bhatt will be making her red-carpet debut this year, and we cannot wait to see the actress. She recently posted some behind-the-scenes photos and gave a hint about her close friend.

Alia to make her debut with Edward?

Alia Bhatt posted a sweet photo of her kitten Edward on her Instagram account. The actress was cradling her furry child and kissing its cheek while wearing a gorgeous black gown. Preparing for the Met was the caption for the first photo, and "with my own Coup-Ed" was the caption for the second. Fans are currently eagerly anticipating Alia's stunning Met Gala 2023 presence. In addition, the Brahmastra actress was seen departing the city on Friday night at the airport.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATTAlia Bhatt with her pet Edward

Alia Bhatt on work front

Alia Bhatt has a number of intriguing projects coming up at work. The actress will next appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani from Karan Johar after her appearance in Brahmastra. She will appear in the movie with Ranveer Singh. With the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut.

