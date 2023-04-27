Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA It's official! Priyanka Chopra confirms to join Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood-Hollywood actress, has confirmed that she will attend the MET Gala 2023. The actress made the announcement while attending a Citadel screening in the United States. Priyanka will be the second Bollywood star to attend this year's fashion gala. Alia Bhatt provided the first confirmation earlier this month.

Priyanka confirmed her appearance to Variety's correspondent Marc Malkin. While she did not reveal the details of her costume, she did hint that it will be in keeping with the theme of this year's MET Gala. “Confirmed! @priyankachopra recently confirmed that she will attend the #MetGala on Monday. He tweeted, "Says her look 'will be on the theme' because she loves a theme, but it will also have a special element'."

MeT Gala 2023 Theme

The event has long been referred to as "fashion's biggest night out." This year's Met Gala, according to sources, will be a memorial to Karl Lagerfeld, the legendary German fashion designer who died in 2019 at the age of 85.

About Met Gala

The Met Gala 2023 is already one of the year's most anticipated fashion events. Even though invitations have been sent to a select few, many Met Museum of Art goers are planning to skip it this year. This year's ticket prices have risen from $30,000 (Rs 24,67,785) to $50,000 (Rs 41,12,975). Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty is the topic of this year's glamorous event.

