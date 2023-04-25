Follow us on Image Source : VIRALBHAYANI Alia Bhatt snapped in no-makeup look as she jets off for Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt is all set for her debut Met Gala appearance. The actress, who is all set to make her International Debut with Heart of Stone, was spotted at the airport leaving for Met Gala 2023. The actress also posed with a young fan who asked for a picture, winning the hearts of Netizens.

Alia opted for a cool and comfy look for her departure and went for beige joggers with a white tank top and a beige jacket. The actress decided to keep it subtle with a no-makeup look.

This year marks Alia Bhatt's first appearance at the Met Gala. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have previously attended the prestigious fashion event known as the Met Ball. On May 1, 2023, she will walk the most coveted red carpets at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, with the world's biggest celebrities. Prabal Gurung couture will be worn by Alia. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone donned a red Prabal gown to the 2018 Met Gala Heavenly Bodies.

