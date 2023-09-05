Decoding Sonam Kapoor's striking denim-on-denim ensemble which earned loved from husband Anand Ahuja

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor new fashion style

In a recent Instagram post, Sonam Kapoor showcased herself wearing a stylish denim-on-denim outfit with a captivating print. Anand Ahuja, her husband, expressed his admiration for her look by affectionately referring to her as 'Beauty' in the comments section. The actress, undoubtedly a Bollywood fashion icon, consistently captivates the online world with her impeccable fashion sense and her penchant for trying out various silhouettes. Over the weekend, she took to Instagram to reveal the introduction of a new collection from Anand Ahuja's brand, VegNonVeg, sharing pictures of herself wearing an outfit from the label in a photoshoot.

Following her post, fans showered the comments section with admiration. Anand Ahuja himself commented with "Beautyyyyyyy," while Bhumi Pednekar described Sonam as "Hot." Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor added heart and fire emojis to show their appreciation. One fan complimented, "The outfit and the photos are absolutely stunning." You can view the post below.

Analysing Sonam Kapoor's ensemble, she opted for an acid-washed, muddy-blue denim outfit adorned with a playful pattern. The ensemble consisted of a denim jacket and jeans. The jacket featured wide notch-lapel collars, full-length sleeves, front patch pockets, side slits, an oversized silhouette, and an open front, while the pants boasted a high-rise waistline, a relaxed fit, and straight-leg hems.

Beneath the denim jacket, Sonam layered a black bra top with delicate noodle straps, a plunging neckline, a snug fit, and a cropped hem length. To accessorize the look, she chose a layered chain-link necklace, a subtle evil-eye bracelet, statement rings, chunky sneakers that reached the ankles, pearl-adorned hoop earrings, and a compact black top handle bag embellished with pearls. For her makeup, Sonam went for feathered brows, a subtle smoky eyeshadow, a glossy mauve lip shade, accentuated lashes with mascara, bold eyeliner, smudged kohl, radiant highlighter, rosy-tinted cheeks, and blood-red nail polish. She completed her denim-on-denim ensemble with center-parted wavy locks left open.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam Kapoor returned to films after a long break with Blind on JioCinema. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey, Vinay Pathak, and Shubham Saraf in titular roles. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the film has been produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Sachin Nahar, and others.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian celebrity to attend Wimbledon 2023 in London

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Nayanthara offer prayers at Tirumala temple ahead of Jawan release | WATCH

Read More Lifestyle News