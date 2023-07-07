Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian celebrity to attend Wimbledon 2023 in London

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is considered the OG of fashion. After her successful stint at Dior's Autumn-Winter show at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week, the actor will attend Wimbledon 2023 in London and becomes the only Indian celebrity to attend the tennis tournament. However, it is not clear if she will attend the men's singles final or the women's singles final.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament is the oldest tournament in the world and has been conducted since 1877. And now Sonam will bring her charisma to the popular sports tournament.

Over the years, Sonam Kapoor has emerged as one of the most fashionable icons in the Hindi film industry. Recently, she made heads turn with her appearance at Dior's Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week. She also hogged headlines for her relationship with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family. The actor stays in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

For the reception at 10 Downing Street organised to celebrate UK India week, she opted for Rohit Bal's summer saree. She draped a pastel green saree with red florals and completed her look with a long printed white cape. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer."

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's look:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor returned to films after a long break with Blind on JioCinema. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey, Vinay Pathak, and Shubham Saraf in titular roles. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the film has been produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Sachin Nahar, and others.

Also Read: Bawaal: Varun Dhawan is smitten by a fan singing Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte; shares video

Latest Entertainment News