Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone stuns in shimmery golden-black saree at red carpet

Deepika Padukone, who checked into the French Riviera for the 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, opted for a shimmery Sabyasachi outfit on the red carpet. The actress, who serves as a jury member for the festival, turned up in golden and black coloured saree. The Bajirao Mastani actress’s makeup gave major retro vibes. She opted for bold make-up. Her dramatic winger eyeliner served as the major highlight of her look. Speaking of her hair, she chose to tie them in a bun immaculately and accessorised it with a golden hairband.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABYASACHI Deepika Padukone's Cannes look

Taking to its Instagram handle, Sabyasachi shared the pictures of Deepika's retro look and wrote, "Jury member Deepika Padukone on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Sabyasachi clothing and high jewellery. Featuring the Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by Sabyasachi as part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens."

"The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India's finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The look is paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Bengal Royale Collection. The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze," Sabyasachi wrote.

Earlier, the actress opted for the photocall in a beige and green outfit and jewellery from Sabyasachi’s resort series collection "Tropic of Calcutta". Deepika Padukone wore a Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by company paintings with Sabyasachi monogram buttons and pleated wool green trousers, read a note posted on Sabyasachi's official Instagram handle.

She paired the dress with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that was crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. During the photocall, Padukone posed happily for the camerapersons alongside fellow jury members French actor Vincent Lindon, English actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, American filmmaker Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.