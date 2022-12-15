BTS's V aka Kim Taehyung trendy hairstyles inspire young men. See his popular looks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL BTS's V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, is one of the most stylish Kpop stars. His fashion sense, looks and hairstyle make him a head-turner. His trendy hairstyles always manage to steal to show wherever he goes. Well, Taehyung's unique fashions and hairstyles have inspired many and made him the ultimate trendsetter.

His hairstyles have become at the most searched topic on Google and many youtube videos featuring his hairdo and hair colours have been shared online. Taehyung's fandom just can't get enough of how handsome he looks in his new hairstyles. Sometimes, he is also compared to a Disney prince, more specifically the Flynn Rider from Tangled.

Taehyung’s hair looks reminiscent of a popular band in the '60s and '70s consisting of long hair at the back that reaches the collar, covering the ears on both sides, and obviously the full fringe that falls by the side of eyebrow level.

Let's explore some of his amazing hairstyles:

Read More Lifestyle News