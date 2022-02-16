Bappi Lahiri's obsession with gold jewellery was connected to Hollywood icon Elvis Presley, deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPILAHIRI_OFFICIAL_ Bappi Lahiri was always decked in golden jewellery

Popular musician and singer Bappi Lahiri has passed away in a Mumbai hospital. His illustrious career in the film industry spanned over five decades. Apart from the hit tracks that he delivered, earning the moniker of 'Disco King', Lahiri was popular for his appearance which comprised of his signature gold jewellery. Right from bracelets to rings and heavy chains, Lahiri was always decked in gold and with it, he carried wayfarers in different shapes and shades. His unique style was praised by all and made him stand apart from the crowd.

On Instagram, Lahiri said that his favourite quote is "Gold is my God."

He was known as the 'Gold-man' of India. But did you know why he wore so much gold at all times? While speaking about his love for gold ornaments, he once said that it is somewhere connected to American Rock-star Elvis Presley.

"In Hollywood, famous singer Elvis Presley used to wear gold chains. I was a huge follower of Presley. I used to think, if I become successful someday, then I will build a different image of mine. By the grace of God, I could do it with gold. Earlier people used to think, it is just a way to show off. But it is not so. Gold is lucky for me," he said yesterday at an event as per news agency ANI.

Earlier, Lahiri used to wear real gold jewellery, but with time, he embraced new fashion and trends. In the early 2010s, he gave up all his gold to embrace the new age metal 'Luminex Uno,' which promises to be an alternative precious metal both for jewellers as well as for investors.

"This new age metal Luminex Uno- made up of gold, platinum and silver is excellent. I am definitely endorsing this new age metal," he had said.

Last month, Lahiri was admitted and he underwent treatment for a month. According to the doctor, he was discharged from the hospital on Monday, but on Tuesday suddenly his health deteriorated. He had an infection in his lungs. There was difficulty in breathing.