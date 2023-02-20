BAFTA 2023: Best dressed to worst on the red carpet | Sophie Turner, Ana de Armas and more

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BAFTA 2023: Best dressed to worst on the red carpet

BAFTA 2023: The red carpet of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards was a star-studded affair. The event was held at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday. All the big names of the industry were seen arriving for the awards in their stylish best including Sophie Turner, Ana de Armas and others. While 'All Quiet on the Western Front' earned record-breaking seven wins, Cate Blanchett is now four times BAFTA winner. The ceremony was hosted by "Loki" actor Richard E. Grant who arrived in a Batmobile wearing a floor-length white cape with a train.

As the winners celebrate their glorious wins, let's have a look at the best-dressed and the worst-dressed on the BAFTA 2023 red carpet.

BEST DRESSED AT BAFTA 2023

Cate Blanchett

The four times BAFTA winner Cate Blanchett arrived in a black sleek Maison Margiela gown. She looked ravishing in the timeless piece which she paired with Louise Vuitton pearls. Interestingly, the actress rewore the gown that she first chose for the BAFTA back in 2015.

Image Source : APCate Blanchett arrived in a black sleek Maison Margiela gown

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore also picked a black evening gown for the awards night. She wore an off-shoulder Saint laurent gown with a thigh high slit. She paired it with a white feathered shawl and a Bulgari necklace.

Florence Pugh

lorence Pugh wore an orange Nina Ricci by Harris Reed look on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The Wonder star's dramatic look consisted of a pleated tulle ruffle bustier top and a long pleated tulle mermaid ruffle skirt.

Lily James

Lily James wore a white silk dress by Tamara Ralph. She looked gorgeous in the dress with a dramatic spiderweb details at the bust and a huge bow on the back.

Image Source : APLily James at the BAFTA 2023 red carpet

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas wore a delicate pink Louis Vuitton gown for the occasion.The star of Blonde, who is nominated for the film at this year's award show, wore a spaghetti strap gown with sweet ruffle detail at the top and a short train. She kept her accessories simple, opting for a small necklace and rings. de Armas left her hair down around her face and rocked a bold red lip, a la Marilyn Monroe.

WORST DRESSED AT BAFTA 2023

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner wore a lace Louis Vuitton gown on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The long-sleeve, floor-length slightly sheer black lace gown was covered in jewels for slight pops of colour and visual appeal. Each jewel was a different size, shape and colour. The actress completed her look with black heels.

Anya Taylor Joy

Anya Taylor Joy wore Schiaparelli couture SS23 which did not work for her.

Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding wore a black gown with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

