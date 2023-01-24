Bollywood brides who ditched red on wedding: Athiya Shetty to Alia Bhatt & Aishwarya Rai to Anushka Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood brides who ditched the colour red on wedding

Gone are the days when red was the bridal colour. Modern day brides have moved away from the hues of red and have turned to pastel shades and beige for their glam bridal look. Athiya Shetty was the latest one to have dazzled in a chikankari lehenga in a pastel shade. In the customised by Anamika Khanna, Athiya looked graceful and stunning at the same time. Well, she's not the only one to opt for the off-beat colour. B-Town brides have more than once ditched red on their wedding day. Take a look:

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty looked pretty in an Anamika Khanna lehenga with chkankari work at her wedding ceremony. She opted for a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece and earrings. He kept her hair tied back in a high bun and opted for a neutral, nude shade palate for her makeup.

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actress tied the wedding knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor. She was looking stunning in her ivory gold Sabyasachi saree. She elevated her entire look with Sabyasachi heritage jewellery and customized gold kaleera. Alia's minimalistic look can be an inspiration for many brides to be.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan deviated from the traditional red colour by opting for a golden saree for their wedding ceremony. The saree, designed by renowned couturier Neeta Lulla, featured a border adorned with dozens of Swarovski crystals and intricate threadwork using real gold.

Anushka Sharma

The actress wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding to Virat Kohli. The two got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. For her D-day, the actress wore a blush pink lehenga and stole everybody's hearts. She looked like a dream come true and had set a new fashion trend in bridal wear.

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal looked fresh and ravishing in her bridal look. She chose to wear a pale gold lehenga from her label ‘Natasha Dalal Label’. Her lehenga had dual shade embroidery in silver and gold.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande was a beautiful bride in gold on her wedding day. As she tied the knot with her long-time beau Vicky Jain in December 2021, the actress chose to glam up in a beautiful ensemble. Ankita’s lehenga was designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Asin

Ghajini actress also stayed away from red on her big day. In 2016 she became a Sabyasachi bride in a gold lehenga with intricate detailing at the hem. She looked mesmerising by choosing kundan jewellery which complimented her perfect look.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in August 2021. The actress chose to wear an ivory gold chanderi saree designed by Anamika Khanna for her wedding. The sari also had stunning gold designs embroidered on the fall and blouse. Her pearl veil stole everyone’s attention.

Soha Ai Khan

Soha Ali Khan honored her Nawabi heritage by choosing a regal color for her outfit: gold. She donned a Sabyasachi lehenga from his 'Opium' collection, which was a beautifully crafted gold-dusted piece. Reportedly, her mother and veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore, suggested incorporating a touch of 'kesariya orange' to enhance the look. The result was stunning, with Khan appearing radiant in the outfit.

Mira Rajput

Designer Anamika Khanna revealed in an interview with Vogue that the creation of Mira Rajput's wedding lehenga was a collaborative effort between the two of them. Khanna said that Rajput had a clear vision for her bridal look and wanted something "gentle and more pastel - nothing that would devour her." Thus, they designed a pink pastel lehenga, consisting of a short-sleeved blouse and a beautifully embroidered skirt. Khanna described the lehenga as an intricate blend of traditional artisanship and contemporary design, featuring 3D flowers, pearls, floral embroidery with French knots, and delicate zardozi work. It took 67 artisans 48 days to complete the lehenga. Rajput paired the lehenga with two dupattas, one draped like a sari and the other as a tulle dupatta, and added a touch of color to her outfit with navratna jewelry, which are crafted using nine different gemstones.

