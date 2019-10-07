Priyanka Chopra style file: All amazing looks from promotions of The Sky is Pink

Priyanka Chopra style file: All the amazing looks from the promotions of The Sky is Pink

What gets you excited about a new Bollywood movie? The songs, the acting, the actors, creativities and umm... the list is kind of, endless. What excites us, you ask? The answer will always be the same - the fashion parade at the promotional events. The ruffled dresses, flowy sarees, powerful pantsuits; promotions let us feast on amazing 'lewks' that our B-town beauties serve with a pinch of their own style.

And this time the Bollywood babe that has caught our fancy is none other than our desi girl, Pee Cee. With 'The Sky is Pink' approaching its release date, Priyanka Chopra has been taking us on a style roll and honestly we couldn't be any happier. We have listed down below all her looks from her latest film's promotion, so go feast on 'em!

It all started with this white ruffled Marchesa dress...

Priyanka looked like a dream in this tiered ruffled Marchesa dress at the premiere of 'The Sky in Pink' at the Toronto Fim Festival. Sleek hair and nude makeup = perfection.

Priyanka shined brighter than the sunshine in this yellow Christian Siriano dress paired with white Jimmy Choos.

Those white pumps and low messy bun is a perfect addition to the whole look.

Then turned into the polka dot princess in this Sabyasachi saree.

Simple, traditonal+modern and plain gorgeous.

And then enchanted us with her black magic in this floral Sabyasachi number.

Wow is the word.

Stunned in this citrus Safiyaa one-shoulder dress.

Take our word, orange is definitely the new black!

Took us a step further in power dressing with this Versace blazer dress...

The OG bawse!

Our dark floral dream in Jonathan Simakhai winter collection.

A true vision to behold.

And gave us a lesson on subtle festive dressing in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla number...

Desi girl has arrived.

Then, turned back into our most basic, yet stylish girl next door in this Alice Mcall number.

Who said basic has to be boring?'

And carried print on print like nobody else can, doing full justice to this Mary Katrantzou masterpiece.

We have died and reached fashion heaven.

What about you?