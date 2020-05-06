Judi Dench becomes oldest personality to grace British Vogue cover

Veteran star Judi Dench says there is nothing likeable about getting older. The actor, who is the oldest celebrity to appear on the cover of British Vogue, said she disagrees with the oft-quoted adage that age is an "attitude".
Asked by the magazine what she likes most about being 85, Dench said, "Nothing."
"I don't like it at all. I don't think about it. I don't want to think about it. They say age is an attitude... It's horrible," she added.
The "Skyfall" star said she shares sentiments with colleague Maggie Smith, also 85, whom she claims is beginning to worry about losing her driving license.
"I saw Mags - Maggie Smith - the other day, and she said, 'My God, I think they're going to stop me driving my car'," she recalled.
Dench, who was forced to give up driving in 2017 when her sight began to deteriorate, said she missed getting behind the wheel of a car.
"It's the most terrible shock to your system. Ghastly. It's terrible to be so dependent on people," she said.