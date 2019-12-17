10 hottest wedding looks to make you stand out at all the shaadis this season

Want to put your best foot forward this wedding season but confused about what to wear? Don't worry my friends! We are here to help you get all the inspiration you need to rock this wedding season in style. Check out the following celebrity looks that are perfect for you to replicate and earn all the brownie points and glares for your look! Have a look!

1. Flares, everywhere!

Invited to a day wedding? Great! Kriti Sanon's yellow saree look is all the inspiration you need to rock the day wedding. Flares, ruffles and off-shoulder have been the biggest trends this season. So, if you want to look trendy and do your saree a little differently, look for a piece with either or all of these trends. You won't be disappointed.

2. Banarasi will never be basic

Shraddha Kapoor looked regal in this beautiful silk banarasi saree. You too can sport the look by getting your hands on a classic piece from your mother's or grandmother's closet and pairing it with traditional gold jewellery. Add a floral gajra and a bindi to look your traditional best this wedding season.

3. Suit 'suit' karda!

Not really fond of wearing sarees and lehengas are too much for you? Don't worry girls! Take inspiration from our very own Bebo on how to do 'suit' the correct way. All you gotta do is choose a bright colour with golden embroidery, add heavy earrings, pay attention to your makeup and rock those high heels or juttis. You'll be good to go!

4. Regal reds

One can never go wrong in a simple red lehenga and Katrina Kaif in this red Sabyasachi silk lehenga is exactly proof of that. If you want to sport red at the wedding without overshadowing the bride, go for a simpler red lehenga with less embroidery, just like the one Katrina sported at Diwali. Take cues from this look and keep the lehenga and blouse simple, going for a heavier dupatta.

5. Play with the necklines

If simple patterns and statement-making necklines is your thing, Anushka Sharma's multicolored lehenga look from Sabyasachi can prove to be a good inspiration for you. It is perfect for any wedding and we really love the neckline. It's bold and makes the outfit stand out without trying too hard. Styling with a choker necklace is all that is needed for a smashing look.

6. Contemporary classics

Priyanka Chopra set the fashion bar raging when she wore this red and white polka-dotted saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The saree exudes contemporary charm while sticking to the classic polka dotted print. A dash of bling with the dangling traditional earrings and you'll be good to rock the wedding festivities.

7. Neons are here to stay!

A beautiful neon-colored outfit is perfect for weddings where you want to make a statement or stand out. Take cues from Alia Bhatt in this stunning neon yellow Sabyasachi lehenga on how to rock the statement look for the wedding season.

8. Bandeaus are the best!

The queen of experimental sarees, Shilpa Shetty gives you a lesson on how to slay in a saree differently. We love how basic her saree is but her bandeau blouse is adding a lot of oomph to her look. A lot of celebrities have been sporting the bandeau blouses lately, including Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon so you have all the reasons to get yourself one too!

9. Go blingy or go home

Sequin sarees have been a burning rage this season. Approximately five leading actresses have sported the trend recently. The latest has been Janhvi Kapoor, sporting a dusty rose Manish Malhotra creation with a sexy sequinned bikini blouse. You too can nail the trend by getting your hands on a blingy saree or lehenga and pairing it with a sexy blouse. Keep the accessories minimal.

10. Make a statement with a blouse

One of the biggest rages this season have been statement blouses. They are a perfect way to amp up a simple plain saree in minutes. Take inspiration from Jacqueline Fernandez on how to sport the trend. We absolutely love her sheer blouse with sequinned detailing around the neckline. You too can choose from a variety of options including velvet, sequin, cutout, embroidered etc.