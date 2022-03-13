From Lath Mar to Hola Mohalla, 6 different types of Holi celebrations in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPSBARUA, AYODHYAWALEHAI Holi 2022: Take a look at some of the most popular and unique types of Holi celebrations in India

The vibrant festival of colors, Holi is just around the corner. This year the festival will be celebrated on March 18 (Friday). It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. As India is a diverse land, the celebration of Holi varies from state to state. There are so many different ways in which Holi is celebrated in the country. Take a look at some of the most popular and unique ways in which people dive into the festivities.

Lathmar Holi---Uttar Pradesh

One of the most popular forms of Holi is celebrated by the people of Uttar Pradesh, especially in areas of Barsana. A small town situated approximately 42 km from Mathura. According to the tradition, the ladies chase the men from the local village and hit them with sticks. The men protect themselves with a 'dhal' or shield. They also apply colors to each other. People invoke Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha by chanting 'Shri Krishna' and 'Shri Radhey.' They sing folk songs. The Lathmar Holi is celebrated a week before the Holi festival.

Holla Mohalla---Punjab

Punjab celebrates a different version of Holi in the form Holla Mohalla. It is celebrated a day before Holi. It is an occasion for the Sikhs to demonstrate their martial arts and other military sports. In the evening, people enjoy colors and relish delicacies like gujias, halwa, puris, and malpuas. There are mock sword fights, acrobatic military exercises, and turban tying which is then followed by music and poetry competition to lighten the charged-up atmosphere.

Basanta Utsav---West Bengal

In the Purulia district of Western Bengal, a three-day Basanta Utsav folk festival is held. People celebrate the festival with great pomp and show. They perform Chau dance, Darbari Jhumur, Natua dance, and local songs of West Bengal.

Kumaoni Holi---Uttarakhand

The Kumaon region of Uttarakhand celebrate Kumaoni Holi. People light the firewood pyre (which is a bonfire with a green Paiya tree branch in the middle) known as Cheer. Holi in Uttarakhand is commemorated in three different forms, Baithaki Holi, Khadi Holi and Mahila Holi.

Rang Panchami/Shigma---Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Holi is also known as Shigma or Rang Panchami (colour on the fifth). The celebrations start after the sunset on Purnima by lighting up a pyre of firewood (burning Holika), symbolizing the victory of good over evil. The next day is ‘Rang Panchami,' where people apply colour on each other.

Shigmo---Goa

The spring festival in Goa is called Shigmo. It is kind of a carnival where people sing traditional folk songs and perform street dances. As the primary occupation of the people of Goa is fishing, fishermen decorate their boats with religious and mythological murals. There are two customs of celebrating Shigmo: Dhakto Shigmo and Vhadlo Shigmo, meaning small Shigmo and big Shigmo, respectively. Dhakto Shigmo is celebrated by the rural population, farmers and labourers, while Vhadlo Shigmo is celebrated by everyone else.

Holi is a festival that reunites cultures and varied traditions. It is the epitome of togetherness and diversity.