World Students' Day 2020: History, Theme, Importance, Inspirational Quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

World Students' Day is celebrated every year on October 15 on former president APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday. The day is commemorated on his birth anniversary because Dr Kalam was a dedicated teacher and identified himself foremost in that role before anything else. Due to the former President's love for students, various educational institutions in India observe Kalam's birthday in their own way. Notably, in 2010, the United Nations declared October 15 to be World Students' Day.

World Students' Day 2020 theme

The theme of World Students' Day 2020 is ‘Learning for people, planet, prosperity, and peace’.

Why is World Students' Day celebrated on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday?

The 11th President, who served the nation from 2002 to 2007, was widely referred to as the people's president and is also credited for India's military missile systems as well as civilian space programmes.

APJ Abdul Kalam's love for students, finds best voice when he said, "Dream, Dream, Dream, Dreams transform into thoughts. And thoughts result in action." He had also further said, to students, "If you fail, never give up because FAIL means 'first attempt in learning'."

In the 2006 Presidential address, at the presentation of National Awards to teachers, he had famously said that teachers are the builders of society and the society can be built only when the students are made proficient in their subjects. He further added that they have to provide a vision for life to the students and also inculcate the fundamentals of values which they should practice in years to come.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam suffered a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shilong on July 27, 2015.

"When I am dead, do not declare a holiday. Instead, work a day extra," he had famously said.

Inspirational Quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

"If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt In Learning"."

“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

“We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us.” , Abdul Kalam quotes best

“All of us do not have equal talent. But , all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.”

“If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.”

“Success Is When Your “Signature” Changes to “Autograph”.”

“All birds find shelter during a rain. But the eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds. Problems are common, but attitude makes the difference!”

