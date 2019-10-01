Tamil and other 7 Oldest Languages in the world you didn’t know are still used today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamil and other 7 Oldest Languages in the world

Languages are one the most interesting and intriguing things that the world has. They are as old as 10,000 years ago and persists even before any civilizations were formed. From sign languages to Tamil, Hindi, Marathi and others, India itself has a wide range of oral sounds. Recently, PM Narendra Modi also stressed the usefulness of the languages and enlightened the audience when he revealed that Tamil is one of the 8 oldest languages in the world. Before him bringing this to the limelight, many people didn’t know about it.

Talking about the same even Anand Mahindra tweeted and revealed that he didn’t know that Tamil is one of the oldest languages. He tweeted, “I am ashamed to confess that until the PM mentioned at the @UN that Tamil is the oldest living language in the world, I was unaware of that fact. We need to spread much greater knowledge & pride of that distinction throughout India”

I am ashamed to confess that until the PM mentioned at the @UN that Tamil is the oldest living language in the world, I was unaware of that fact. We need to to spread much greater knowledge & pride of that distinction throughout India https://t.co/qgx9UKpq51. (1/2) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2019