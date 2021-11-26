I Heard Bullets: Stories of 26/11 Mumbai attack survivors chronicled by Kanchan Kanojia

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'I Heard Bullets - Rethinking Resilience in the Wake of 26/11' - book by Kanchan Kanojia

November 26, 2008 - the date that would remain etched in the mind of every Indian forever. It's been 13 years since Pakistani terrorists unleashed a never-seen-before carnage in Mumbai. The wounds of 26/11 will continue to hurt Indians and the survivors in particular for long.

Writer Kanchan Kanojia has chronicled several stories of the survivors of the dastardly attack that shook not only the nation but the entire world. Kanojia's soon to be released book 'I Heard Bullets - Rethinking Resilience in the Wake of 26/11' - traces author Kanchan Kanojia's life with the survivors of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, slowly and tenderly over the past 12 years.

"I have chosen to not sieve out the hurdles I had encountered from both - the survivors and the social system. If this book makes me come across as a person close to your heart, it’s because everything I have witnessed while working with these survivors has shaken me to my core," Kanojia writes in the preface of her book.

This book is my vision; the outcome of an unfaltering commitment of the past twelve years towards my work with the survivors of 26/11, she adds.

"The aim here is to address the recovery process of the survivors and to bring light to their long journey through several untold stories in the form of a narrative," Kanojia says.