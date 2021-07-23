Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Quotes, Facebook posts, Images, Importance of day in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, Quotes, Facebook posts, Importance of day in India

Guru Purnima 2021: The day is celebrated to acknowledge the contribution made by teachers in the form of knowledge and wisdom. It is dedicated to gurus and has an immense significance for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. The day is celebrated with much fervour not only in India but also in Nepal. The word Guru derived its origin from the Sanskrit language where ‘Gu’ means darkness and ‘Ru’ means the removal of darkness. Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, after the author and legendary sage who featured in the epic Mahabharata.

It is observed on the full moon day during Ashadha month and the day commemorates the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa and disciples offer Puja or pay respect to their Gurus. The day is also celebrated by Buddhists to commemorate the day when Gautama Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh.

On Guru Purnima, people worship their spiritual preceptors or gurus. They bring them gifts, visit temples and offer them respect to seek their blessings. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people might not be able to visit their teachers. Therefore, we are here to bring forth some wishes and messages that you can send or post on WhatsApp and Facebook and quotes and images that can be sent on various social media platforms.

Happy Guru Purnima 2021: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes:

Teachers are Parents in school. And I have been blessed to have the best of them. Happy Guru Purnima to all the lucky students.

You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima!

Stick to the way you are now, Follow the paths shown by your Guru, The shine will come to you, You will be the star of your life, Happy Guru Purnima!

When one finds the true Guru, one conquers half the world. Thanks for taking me as your disciple! Happy Guru Purnima!.

It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thanks for being my Guru. “Happy Guru Poornima”.

A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great sage Vyasa, a symbol of Guru-Shishya tradition who gave His first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, India. Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Quotes

1. "The enemy is a very good teacher." - Dalai Lama

2. "I bow at his feet constantly, and pray to him, the guru, the true guru has shown me the way." - Guru Nanak

3. "He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating." - Swami Vivekananda

4. "Find the teacher, serve him as a child, open your heart to his influence, see in him God manifested." - Swami Vivekananda

5. "Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore." - Guru Nanak

Guru Purnima 2021: Images

